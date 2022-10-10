Son Heung-min facing Tottenham’s packed fixture schedule with ‘happiness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Son Heung-min facing Tottenham’s packed fixture schedule with ‘happiness’

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 12:02 pm
Son Heung-min urged Tottenham to deliver in this week’s crucial Champions League clash (Steve Welsh/PA)
Son Heung-min urged Tottenham to deliver in this week’s crucial Champions League clash (Steve Welsh/PA)

Son Heung-min has promised to face Tottenham’s packed fixture schedule with “happiness” and urged them to deliver in this week’s crucial Champions League clash.

Spurs have started a six-week period where they play 13 games before the season pauses in November for the winter World Cup.

After an emotional victory at Brighton on Saturday, which was dedicated to late fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, Tottenham are preparing to face Frankfurt on Wednesday in a decisive fixture in the battle for qualification from Group D with the two clubs level on four points after three matches.

Joel Veltman (left) tackles Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min (right) and Spurs have started a six-week period where they play 13 games before the World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Everyone knows how important that game is,” Son said. “I think the two home games – because we played two really difficult away games in the Champions League – we should show we’re a really strong team like Saturday and it’s a massive game.

“(The schedule) it is hard to be honest. Travelling and being away from home, it’s not easy. But we’re born to do this and everyone dreams about it so we don’t have time to complain.

“When you think about, when you’re a kid what was your dream? Probably everyone is going to say ‘playing in the Premier League’. So we’re living the dream and we can never forget these moments.

“I know there are tired moments and it’s mentally and physically really, really difficult. But we were born to do this, we love to do this and we should enjoy it.

“Obviously, the more you enjoy it, the more happiness will be here. I know it’s tough moments but we should bring more happiness and it will be more enjoyable.”

Spurs endured a difficult past week, which began with a 3-1 loss at Arsenal that had been quickly forgotten when it was revealed on Thursday that fitness coach Ventrone had died at the age of 61.

The highly-respected Italian had only worked at Spurs for 11 months but struck up a bond with all the squad, who boss Antonio Conte admitted were “devastated” by the news of Ventrone’s death following leukaemia.

Ventrone had hit the headlines twice during recent months, firstly when putting the players through gruelling pre-season training runs in Seoul this summer and then again on September 17, when he shared a long embrace with Son after the South Korean’s hat-trick against Leicester.

Son Heung-min warms up wearing a T-shirt with a tribute in memory of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone
Son Heung-min and the Tottenham players warmed up wearing T-shirts with a tribute in memory of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He admitted: “Gian Piero was keeping me always level and we had a really good relationship. This is not for any other people, this is for me really, really special. It just hurts talking about him.

“(The week) was really tough. Not only for me but every club member because he was such a special man.

“To prepare for the game was incredibly hard but we did it for him and probably he’s up there looking down and he’ll be very proud of us. I think he was the biggest fan for us on Saturday.”

It was the trademark Son and Harry Kane combination that clinched victory on the south coast for Spurs with the latter scoring after a cross from the number seven.

While it was a 43rd goal involvement between the pair in the Premier League, it was only their second this season but the 30-year-old warned they are determined to get better with Frankfurt next in their sights.

Son added: “The relationship with me and Harry has never changed. We’re always talking about how to improve and create many chances for the team.

“We played a little bit closer (at Brighton) and it was good. I think if we weren’t a little bit unlucky we could have scored another goal, me and Harry, but I think we just have to improve ourselves.

“I’m very happy for Harry to score another important goal for the team, I’m ready to help him and I’m sure he’s ready to help the team and me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jofra Archer has retained his England central contract (Adam Davy/PA)
Jofra Archer retains England central contract as duo get first-time deals
Sam Curran was ruled out of last year’s T20 World Cup through injury just a couple of weeks before the tournament got under way (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Curran cautiously excited about T20 World Cup after missing out last time
Morgan Gibbs-White is Nottingham Forest’s record signing (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Cooper says best yet to come from Forest record signing Morgan Gibbs-White
Could Donny van de Beek be on his way out of Manchester United? (Dave Thompson/PA)
Football rumours: Leicester to give Donny van de Beek an exit from Old Trafford
England winger Jason Robinson is brought down by Australia’s Geoff Toovey during the 1995 World Cup final at Wembley (Neil Munns/PA)
Jason Robinson recalls crucial try against Australia at Rugby League World Cup
Clive Sullivan, seen lifting the Challenge Cup with Hull, led Great Britain to World Cup glory 50 years ago (PA Archive)
Mike Stephenson recalls low-key fanfare when Britain won Rugby League World Cup
Australia celebrate their victory in the 2013 World Cup final at Old Trafford (PA Images/Anna Gowthorpe)
A look at the last three Rugby League World Cups to be held in…
Captains of the 16 teams at the launch of the Rugby League World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
7 players who could make a big impression at the World Cup
Lewis Hamilton equalled a prestigious record two years ago (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2020: Lewis Hamilton matches Michael Schumacher’s record of wins
Travis Kelce scored four touchdowns to help the Kansas City Chiefs complete a thrilling 30-29 comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Kansas City Chiefs overturn 17-point deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders

Most Read

1
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
2
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
3
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence as Aberdeen becomes green energy capital
4
Plans for a new Union Street restaurant and Macduff Co-op feature in our latest instalment of Planning Ahead
New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside…
5
Bannor Masson.
Unpaid work for man who sucker-punched female police officer
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Aberdeen fan view: Honesty does not pay off for Dons duo Jim Goodwin and…
7
Laura Christie, from Bucksburn, is rasing awareness of vulval cancer and encouraging people to get checked out if they think something is wrong with their bodies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum’s death
8
P&J Live in Aberdeen is powered by .
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
9
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
10
Liam Fraser threatened to release sex videos involving his former partner on to the internet.
Aberdeen man threatened to publish sex videos involving ex-girlfriend

More from Press and Journal

File photo dated 17/5/20121 of British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport. British Airways and Ryanair are under investigation over whether they breached consumer laws by not offering refunds for flights that were operating but customers could not take due to the Covid pandemic. Issue date: Wednesday June 9, 2021. PA Photo. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the companies may have needed to issue refunds for flights that took place but were not allowed for non-essential travel. The watchdog will be writing to both airlines as part of an investigation. See PA story CONSUMER Travel. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
Bethany Watt was last seen at 10.30pm on Monday.
Police search for missing teen Bethany Watt, 16, last seen in Fraserburgh
Car on roof on Crown Street with police at the scene
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Crown Street in…
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub 'argument'
Supporters of Belmont Filmhouse gathered in Aberdeen to come up with a plan to save the cinema (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black
4 January 2020. Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Fraserburgh FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L Turriff Capotain 5 - Cameron Bowden and R - Fraserburgh 3 Greg Buchan
Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan hoping for better Aberdeenshire Shield experience
P&J Live in Aberdeen is powered by .
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.
Aberdeen's confidence will not be rocked by Tannadice defeat, says assistant manager Lee Sharp
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Neil Drysdale: Angry players and managers should turn the other cheek rather than use…
Bridge of Don Thistle's Sam Muirhead, right, is pursues by Banchory St. Ternan's Greg Milne. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle boss Lewis Muirhead thinks top-flight is…

Editor's Picks