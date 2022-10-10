Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ breach of F1 financial regulations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ breach of F1 financial regulations

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 4:23 pm Updated: October 10, 2022, 5:55 pm
Red Bull broke F1's financial rules (PA Wire)
Red Bull broke F1’s financial rules (PA Wire)

Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula One’s financial rules.

F1’s governing body, the FIA, finally confirmed on Monday that the team, which last year carried Max Verstappen to a deeply controversial championship win over Lewis Hamilton, exceeded the sport’s £114million budget cap.

Red Bull are in breach of overspending by less than five per cent, which equates to £5.7million, a so-called “minor” breach of the regulations.

But the sporting federation did not provide an exact figure by how much the team failed to comply.

Max Verstappen celebrates last season's title win alongside Red Bull team principle Christian Horner
Max Verstappen celebrates last season’s title win alongside Red Bull team principal Christian Horner (PA Wire).

Sources have indicated to the PA news agency that the number is no more than 2m US dollars (£1.5m), substantially less than the figure of USD10m (£7.7m) briefed by rival teams at the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month. And it is believed the team from Milton Keynes could be dealt a financial penalty.

However, the lack of transparency in the FIA’s release is likely to anger not just Hamilton’s Mercedes team, with the FIA’s verdict arriving 302 days after the sport’s contentious winner-takes-all finale in Abu Dhabi, but Red Bull too.

The punishments available to the FIA for a minor breach range from a reprimand, to a fine, to a deduction of drivers’ championship points. The use of the latter would have an impact on last season’s result.

Red Bull were the only team to go beyond the cost cap, with Aston Martin and Williams adjudged to have made procedural breaches.

A statement from the sporting federation read: “The FIA cost cap administration has issued certificates of compliance to seven of the 10 competitors.

“The review of the reporting documentation submitted has been an intensive and thorough process, and all competitors gave their full support in providing the required information to assess their financial situation during this first year of the financial regulations.

“The FIA cost cap administration notes that all competitors acted at all times in a spirit of good faith and cooperation throughout the process.

“The FIA would also note that with respect to this first year of the application of the financial regulations the intervention of the FIA cost cap administration has been limited to reviewing the submissions made by the competitors and that no full formal investigations were launched.

“The FIA cost cap administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the financial regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the regulations.”

Responding to Monday’s verdict, Red Bull said in a statement: “We note the findings by the FIA of ‘minor overspend breaches of the financial regulations’ with surprise and disappointment.

“Our 2021 submission was below the cost cap limit, so we need to carefully review the FIA’s findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount.

“Despite the conjecture and position of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us.”

Verstappen, crowned champion of the world for a second time at Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, secured last season’s title by eight points when the FIA’s race director Michael Masi fudged the safety car rules in the closing laps of the race. Masi was removed from his position.

The FIA’s announcement on Monday will take the gloss of Verstappen’s brilliant triumph in the rain in Suzuka.

Red Bull could now enter into an Accepted Breach Agreement with the FIA where it must declare it exceeded the cost cap and will lose any right to an appeal. A penalty would then be applied.

Such a deal would also erase the prospect of championship points being deducted and ensure Verstappen’s maiden title stands.

It is understood this might be the preferred option for Red Bull in the hope of a resolution before next weekend’s US Grand Prix in Austin.

However, Red Bull are also permitted to challenge the FIA’s decision. Their case would then be heard by a panel of independent judges.

A final option available to Red Bull would be the FIA’s International Court of Appeal, but both steps would see the team risk a harsher punishment.

Speaking in Japan last week, seven-time world champion Hamilton, 37, said: “It is imperative we have transparency for the fans and for the integrity of the sport.

“It would be bad for the sport if action wasn’t taken if there was a breach.”

