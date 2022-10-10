Milla Jovovich ‘sick to my stomach’ after Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Milla Jovovich ‘sick to my stomach’ after Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 12:56 am
Milla Jovovich ‘sick to my stomach’ following Ukrainian conflict developments (Ian West/PA)
Milla Jovovich ‘sick to my stomach’ following Ukrainian conflict developments (Ian West/PA)

Milla Jovovich says she felt “sick to my stomach” after hearing of recent developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Resident Evil star, who was born in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, said she “cannot begin to imagine the grief that my people are going through right now”.

It comes after a series of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities on Monday, including Kyiv, where at least 14 people were killed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions, including an attack on Saturday on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula which is prized by the Kremlin.

In a post on social media, Jovovich said she had been “shattered” to wake up to news of the devastation.

“There is so much hate and repression and abuse in this world. I wish people would leave each other in peace,” she captioned her post.

“I wanted to post about Indigenous People’s Day here in America, but after reading this news I’m just sick to my stomach.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“I’m sick of the war mongering abroad, sick of the white supremacy at home, sick of self righteous people trying to force others to believe what they believe. Sick. Of. It.

“But on a personal level, I have to stand with my birthplace today and grieve with them. I grieve with the people of Ukraine.”

Jovovich shared a picture of a piece of text in which she recalled the beauty of the “peaceful” streets of Kyiv.

“I am devastated by the destruction and cannot begin to imagine the grief that my people are going through right now,” the post read.

“I can only tell them that my heart is with them. And it breaks for them. And I want them to know that I stand with them.”

