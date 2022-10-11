Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 9:45 am
A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)
A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticised the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield.

Russian nationalist commentators and state media’s war correspondents lauded Monday’s attack as an appropriate, and long-awaited, response to Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive in the north-east and the south and a weekend attack on a key bridge between Russia and Crimea, the prized Black Sea peninsula Russia annexed in 2014.

Many argued, however, that Moscow should keep up the intensity of Monday’s missile strikes in order to win the war now.

Some analysts suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin is becoming a hostage of his own allies’ views on how the campaign in Ukraine should unfold.

“Putin’s initiative is weakening and he is becoming more dependent on circumstances and those who are forging the ‘victory’ (in Ukraine) for him,” Tatyana Stanovaya, founder of the independent R.Politik think tank, wrote in an online commentary.

“The fear of defeat is so strong, especially for those who are now fully immersed in this military venture, that Putin’s indecisiveness, with his logic of ‘we have not started anything yet’ and ‘restrained tactics have paid off’, has become a problem,” the analyst said.

Mr Putin’s supporters have been calling for drastic steps on the Ukraine battlefield for weeks.

These calls intensified over the weekend, shortly after an explosion on the Kerch Bridge linking Crimea to Russia sent shockwaves around the globe.

The bridge, Europe’s longest, is a prominent symbol of Russian military might and was opened by Mr Putin himself in 2018.

“And?” Margarita Simonyan, head of the state-funded RT television, wondered on social media about Moscow’s response to the attack on the bridge.

“This is one of those cases when the country needs to show we can hit back,” wrote Alexander Kots, a war correspondent for Russia’s popular pro-Kremlin tabloid, Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“It is time for fighting! Fiercely, even cruelly. Without looking back at whatever censures from the West,” Sergei Mironov, a senior Russian legislator who leads the state-backed A Just Russia party, tweeted on Saturday.

A man passes a rocket crater at a playground in a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine
A man passes a rocket crater at a playground in a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

“There won’t be any bigger sanctions. They won’t say any worse words. We need to do our thing. We started it – we should go till the end. There is no way back. Time to respond!”

The response came on Monday morning, with Moscow launching dozens of missiles at Ukrainian cities simultaneously, killing and wounding scores and inflicting unprecedented damage on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

The strikes, which hit 15 Ukrainian cities, most of them regional capitals, knocked out power lines, damaged railway stations and roads, and left cities without water supplies.

For the first time in months, Russian missiles exploded in the very heart of Kyiv, in dangerous proximity to government buildings.

Mr Putin said on Monday the strikes were in retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions targeting the Kerch Bridge, and vowed a “tough” and “proportionate” response should Ukraine carry out further attacks that threaten Russia’s security.

“No-one should have any doubts about it,” he said.

“Here comes the response,” RT’s Simonyan tweeted on Monday after the attacks.

“The Crimean bridge was that very red line from the very beginning.”

Flames and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea
Flames and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea (AP)

The strongman leader of Chechnya, a Russian region in the North Caucasus, Ramzan Kadyrov said he is now “100% happy” with how the Kremlin’s “special military operation” is going.

He was among the most ardent proponents of “more drastic measures” in Ukraine, even calling for using low-yield nuclear weapons.

The Moscow-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, described the strikes as “good news”.

The cheering by Kremlin supporters, however, came with demands for Mr Putin and the Russian military to keep up the pace and intensity of the attacks and damage inflicted on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Mr Aksyonov, in his statement, stressed that “had such actions to destroy the enemy’s infrastructure been taken every day, then we would have finished everything in May and the Kyiv regime would have been defeated”.

“I hope that now the pace of the operation will not slow down,” Mr Aksyonov wrote.

RT’s top host Anton Krasovsky, after posting a video of himself dancing on a balcony in a cap with a Z on it, said in another Telegram post that the damage to Ukraine’s power lines was “not enough! Not enough!”

A Russian warship launches a cruise missile at a target in Ukraine
A Russian warship launches a cruise missile at a target in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Another state TV journalist, Andrei Medvedev, called Monday’s attacks “a logical step, which not just the society has long demanded — the military situation demanded a different approach to the hostilities”.

“And so it happened. But does it change much?” Mr Medvedev, who works for Russia’s state TV group VGTRK and holds a seat in the Moscow City Council, wrote on Telegram.

“If the strikes on the critical infrastructure become regular, if the strikes on railways, bridges and power plants become part of our tactics, then yes, it does change (the situation). But for now, according to (official) statements, a decision to plunge Ukraine into medieval times has not been made,” Mr Medvedev wrote.

Ms Stanovaya noted in a Telegram post on Monday that “powerful pressures” have been on Mr Putin “to move on to aggressive actions, massive bombings” and that prompted him to act.

“As of today, one can say that Putin was persuaded to resort to a more aggressive line. And it corresponds with his understanding on the situation. But it is a slippery slope – there is no way back,” she wrote.

