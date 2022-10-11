Lives in Creeslough will never be the same again, says Daniel O’Donnell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lives in Creeslough will never be the same again, says Daniel O’Donnell

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 10:12 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 10:19 am
Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell has said the lives of people affected by the Creeslough tragedy will never be the same again (Liam McBurney/PA)
Donegal singer Daniel O'Donnell has said the lives of people affected by the Creeslough tragedy will never be the same again (Liam McBurney/PA)

Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell has said the lives of people affected by the Creeslough tragedy will never be the same again.

The popular country singer revealed that he was travelling home from the US when he first heard the news about the disaster which claimed 10 lives following an explosion at a service station.

He also said he had been in the shop which was destroyed in the blast in August.

Big Tom McBride funeral
Singer Daniel O’Donnell has paid tribute to the sense of community of people in Creeslough (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I was in the airport in Chicago when my niece called me and she said there has been a terrible explosion in Creeslough, at the service station,” he told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme.

“Initially you are hoping that there will be no fatalities, that people won’t be badly injured.

“And then very, very quickly, as the story unfolded, we realised it was worse than anybody could ever believe.

“Before I left Chicago, it was announced that there was three fatalities and a number of people taken to the hospital.

“By the time we arrived there were 10 people dead.”

Mr O’Donnell continued: “It is just unbelievable in a small community, you just can’t hardly believe that it is a reality that the people of the area are facing.

“I went into that shop, I was passing by in August, going to the golf in Rosapenna, and I went in and got diesel, I went into the shop and got whatever I wanted.

“That’s what people did last Friday, they did exactly what I did.

“All the people, their lives will be never the same for the rest of their time on earth.

“The people of Creeslough and the surrounding area, I was just saying to somebody, when will there ever be a happy day in Creeslough again?

“Whereas the community is in shock and sorrow, the amazing thing is the community, how it comes together.

“The local people were the first people to be there, to go into where the accident happened without a thought of their own wellbeing other than to think about the people who were inside.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

