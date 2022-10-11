Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia as sirens elsewhere in Ukraine keep up fear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia as sirens elsewhere in Ukraine keep up fear

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 10:53 am
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

A new round of missile attacks has struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, as the death toll from the previous day’s widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19.

Missiles struck a school, a medical facility and residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said.

The State Emergency Service said 12 S-300 missiles slammed into public facilities, setting off a large fire in the area.

One person was killed.

An employee cleans the debris at a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine
An employee cleans the debris at a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

The S-300 was originally designed as a long-range surface-to-air missile.

Russia has increasingly resorted to using repurposed versions of the weapon to strike targets on the ground.

The morning’s air raid warnings extended throughout the country, sending some residents back into shelters after months of relative calm in the capital Kyiv and many other cities.

That earlier lull had led many Ukrainians to ignore the regular sirens, but Monday’s attacks gave them new urgency.

Beside the usual sirens, residents in the capital were jolted early on Tuesday by a new type of loud alarm that blared automatically from mobile phones.

The caustic-sounding alert was accompanied by a text warning of the possibility of missile strikes.

A man passes a rocket crater at a playground in a city park in central Kyiv, Ukraine
A man passes a rocket crater at a playground in a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The state emergencies service said 19 people died and 105 people were wounded in Monday’s missile strikes that targeted critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and 12 other regions.

More than 300 cities and towns were without power, from the Ukrainian capital all the way to Lviv on the border with Poland.

Many of the attacks occurred far from the war’s front lines.

With Ukrainian forces growing increasingly bold following a series of battlefield successes, a cornered Kremlin is ratcheting up Cold War-era rhetoric and fanning concerns it could broaden the war and suck in more combatants.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Tuesday that western military assistance to Kyiv including training Ukrainian soldiers in Nato countries and feeding Ukraine real-time satellite data to target Russian forces has “increasingly drawn western nations into the conflict on the part of the Kyiv regime”.

Mr Ryabkov said in remarks carried by the state RIA-Novosti news agency that “Russia will be forced to take relevant countermeasures, including asymmetrical ones”.

Firefighters and police officers work at a site where an explosion created a crater on the street after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine
Firefighters and police officers work at a site where an explosion created a crater on the street after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

He said that although Russia is not “interested in a direct clash” with the US and Nato, “we hope that Washington and other western capitals are aware of the danger of an uncontrollable escalation”.

Mr Ryabkov’s warning follows Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s announcement that he and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed to create a joint “regional grouping of troops” to thwart what Mr Lukashenko claimed is a potential Ukrainian assault on Belarus.

The Ukrainian army general staff said on Tuesday it has not seen evidence of troop movements or a build-up of offensive forces in Belarus but warned that Russia could continue to strike “peaceful neighbourhoods” and critical infrastructure in Ukraine with missiles.

“The enemy is not able to stop the successful counter-offensive of the Defence Forces in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions, so it is trying to intimidate and sow panic among the population of Ukraine,” the military’s general staff said.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said it is unlikely a joint Russian-Belarus force would launch an attack on Ukraine from the north.

Analysts at the think tank said the Russian component of such a force would “likely be comprised of low-readiness mobilised men or conscripts who likely will not pose a significant conventional military threat to Ukraine”.

A man carries his bike past a rocket crater under a pedestrian bridge, after a rocket attack in central Kyiv, Ukraine
A man carries his bike past a crater under a pedestrian bridge after a rocket attack in central Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

One use for the joint force could be to keep some Ukrainian troops bogged down around Kyiv to defend the capital, preventing them from being deployed to more active fronts where they can press their counter-offensive, the institute said.

Although Ukrainian officials said Russia’s missile strikes on Monday made no “practical military sense”, Mr Putin said the “precision weapons” attack was in retaliation for what he claimed were Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions – a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to repel Moscow’s invasion, including an attack on Saturday on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

The president alleged the bridge attack was masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

Mr Putin vowed a “tough” and “proportionate” response if further Ukrainian attacks threaten Russia’s security.

“No-one should have any doubts about it,” he told Russia’s Security Council by video.

Mr Putin’s increasingly frequent descriptions of Ukraine’s actions as terrorist could portend even more bold and draconian actions.

But in Monday’s speech, Mr Putin – whose partial troop mobilisation order last month triggered an exodus of hundreds of thousands of men of fighting age – stopped short of escalating his “special military operation” to a counter-terrorism campaign or martial law.

That did not stop the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday from likening Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to deceased al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

He also said western politicians supporting Ukraine “are effectively sponsoring terrorism” and that “there can be no talks with terrorists”.

Mr Zelensky has repeatedly called on world leaders to declare Russia a terrorist state because of its attacks on civilians and alleged war crimes.

