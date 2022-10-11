Ukrainian junior golfers’ visit to Scotland ‘has changed their lives’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian junior golfers’ visit to Scotland ‘has changed their lives’

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 11:07 am

A mother who fled Kyiv when Russia invaded has hailed the visit of a group of young Ukrainian golfers to Scotland as “life-changing”.

The seven players from the Ukrainian Golf Federation’s development pathway programme, who had relocated to various locations across Europe, came together for the first time to take part in the Project Ukraine golf camp.

The camp was organised by a group of women who are undertaking the R&A’s Women in Golf Leadership Development Programme and was inspired by one of their colleagues, Veronika Rastvortseva.

Before escaping from Kyiv with her two youngest daughters – her eldest is at college in the United States – Rastvortseva joined Women in Golf’s monthly Zoom meeting and gave an emotional first-hand account of what her family was going through, testimony which led to the launch of Project Ukraine.

As part of the golf camp, the young Ukrainian players enjoyed high-quality coaching and clinics, were supplied with golf equipment and attire from PING and played in a match against juniors from the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.

They were also invited to the final day of the Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews, where they met Rory McIlroy and Adrian Meronk and posed for a picture with champion Ryan Fox on the Swilcan Bridge.

Rastvortseva, who attended the camp, said: “I have no doubt this experience has changed their lives. The support they have had during this camp from the Project Ukraine team is enormous.

“I can’t describe how important it has been for these kids to be back together like a family, getting them back to the tee to play golf, and just to sit and chat in the lobby and share what they have been through over the past months.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy met junior golfers from Ukraine during the Dunhill Links Championship (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Their dreams have come true; they met Rory McIlroy and shook his hand. They had a welcome message from Tommy Fleetwood, it’s a dream for any junior.

“Unfortunately, all these kids have trauma, but for us it was so important to keep them away from that for a short time.

“I have been in touch with all the families throughout this time and so I know all their stories and some are really heartbreaking. I have felt a huge responsibility to make this happen.

“I am so thankful to the whole Project Ukraine team that they supported me with this initiative and put so much effort into making this camp happen.”

