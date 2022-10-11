Joel Matip ruled out with calf problem to add to Liverpool’s injury woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Joel Matip ruled out with calf problem to add to Liverpool’s injury woes

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 2:39 pm
Liverpool defender Joel Matip is out for a fortnight with a calf injury (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liverpool defender Joel Matip is out for a fortnight with a calf injury (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liverpool’s injury woes continue to mount after defender Joel Matip was ruled out for at least a couple of weeks with a calf problem.

Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal has proved to be more damaging than just the actual result with Matip the third player to be forced off in the game now facing a lay-off.

Forward Luis Diaz, who left the Emirates on crutches and with a knee in a brace, has been ruled out until after the World Cup with a knee injury after scans on Monday highlighted a longer-term problem.

Liverpool v Rangers – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Anfield
Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss at least the next two games for Liverpool due to an ankle injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Under-fire defender Trent Alexander-Arnold came off with an ankle injury which will rule him out of the midweek trip to Rangers – where a win will go a long way to advancing their chances of making the Champions League knockout stage – and Sunday’s visit of Manchester City.

Matip was unlikely to have played at Ibrox after three matches in a week but the PA news agency understands he now faces an enforced absence.

Fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate made his first appearance of the season after injury when he replaced Matip at the Emirates and is set to start alongside Virgil van Dijk at Ibrox.

Manchester United v Liverpool – Premier League – Old Trafford
Joe Gomez is expected to fill in for Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Rangers (David Davies/PA)

Joe Gomez, Liverpool’s fourth central defender, looks set to fill in at right-back during Alexander-Arnold’s absence, although midfielder James Milner has also deputised there, while summer signing from Aberdeen, Calvin Ramsay, was included in the matchday squad for the first time against Rangers last week after injury.

At the start of the season, Liverpool had 10 players out and, after a brief respite, that number is now back up to six, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita – whose injuries saw them left out of the Champions League squad – being joined by on-loan Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, who is sidelined for up to three months after just 13 minutes’ action.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, who is currently battling the club’s worst start to a season in a decade, hopes to have midfielder Curtis Jones back in the squad after almost a week’s training while first-choice left-back Andy Robertson could return to the group this week after a knee injury in a timely boost ahead of the visit of City.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dejan Kulusevski has been ruled out for Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dejan Kulusevski will not be risked for Spurs’ clash with Eintracht Frankfurt
Ebony Rainford-Brent has cast her eye over England’s options to replace Lisa Keightley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ebony Rainford-Brent tipping Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty for England job
The Lawn Tennis Association is focused on improving diversity and inclusion in the sport (LTA handout/Running Iron)
Jaidyn Murray praises LTA for helping tackle ‘underlying racism’ in tennis
The FA is working towards a trial of body cameras on referees in adult grassroots football in the first half of next year (John Walton/PA)
Trial to allow grassroots referees to wear body cameras set to start in 2023
Clarke Carlisle was chairman of the Professional Footballers’ Association between 2010 and 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)
Clarke Carlisle: I’m proof positive of the road back from adverse mental health
Clubs whose players feature in the World Cup in Qatar this winter will be entitled to access a pot of cash worth more than 200 million US dollars in total (Nick Potts/PA)
FIFA sets aside over 200m US dollars for clubs with players on World Cup…
Joe Williams is back available for Bristol City (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bristol City’s Joe Williams back from ban for Preston clash
Middlesbrough are to speak to former Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick as they look for Chris Wilder’s replacement (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Middlesbrough to speak with Michael Carrick about managerial vacancy
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Jofra Archer and Alex Lees (Jon Super/Mike Egerton/PA).
Injury-hit Jofra Archer retains England central contract as Alex Lees misses out

Most Read

1
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
2
3
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
4
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
5
Jordan Rae stabbed a man in Macduff
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
6
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death
7
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub ‘argument’
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Liam Beattie KA Moore. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
9
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
10
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin’s ban… but I don’t…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Bev Lasckey-Hill. Image: Bev Lasckey-Hill/ Facebook.
Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter - making friends along the way
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen's death
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) set his team on the attack v Hazlehead Picture shows; Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) sets his team on the attack v Hazlehead. Oldmachar Academy. Supplied by Walter Craig
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
Skye's busy (not remote) Portree harbour (Photo: BBA Photography/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…

Editor's Picks