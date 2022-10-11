Clarke Carlisle: I’m proof positive of the road back from adverse mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clarke Carlisle: I’m proof positive of the road back from adverse mental health

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 2:41 pm
Clarke Carlisle was chairman of the Professional Footballers’ Association between 2010 and 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)
Clarke Carlisle was chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association between 2010 and 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)

Clarke Carlisle believes he is “proof positive” that sufferers of depression can overcome any obstacle after new figures supported his claim that adverse mental health is prevalent within football.

The former Premier League defender was at the “edge of death” during a series of suicide attempts, which included being hit by a lorry in 2014, but now feels “the most well I’ve ever been”.

Data released by the Professional Footballers’ Association on Monday to coincide with World Mental Health Day revealed almost 10 per cent of top flight and EFL players surveyed last season had experienced bullying, while almost five per cent had encountered suicidal thoughts.

Carlisle, who served as PFA chairman between 2010 and 2013, urged the football industry “to open their doors” to more extensive mental health coping strategies and advised those struggling that there is always a road to recovery.

“We tend to think that just because they’re sporting professionals that they are immune to these kind of workplace problems but they’re not,” he told the PA news agency.

“If anything, professional footballers are probably more likely to experience bullying in the workplace because there is still a mentality of ‘break you to make you’.

“Adverse mental health is prevalent within football and they really need to open their doors, I believe, to more extensive coping strategies and mechanisms within the industry. There is no one-size-fits-all answer.

“To go through those periods in my life, it’s mixed emotions when I reflect on now and then. But the most striking thing is that I’ve literally been to the edge of death.

“And now here I am today the most well I’ve ever been, so far removed from there and it’s not an accident. This has been conscious hard work, utilising the professionals that are there, the medication that I needed.

“This is a message that I want to share to others: it doesn’t matter how far down the spectrum of adverse mental health you have been or you are, there is a road back. Not just to some kind of normality but there’s a road back to consistent wellness.

“I’m proof positive, evidence in the flesh, that wellness is an inevitability, not just a possibility, if you work at it.”

Clarke Carlisle helped Burnley reach the Premier League during his playing days
Clarke Carlisle helped Burnley reach the Premier League during his playing days (Nick Potts/PA)

Carlisle, whose career included spells with Blackpool, QPR, Leeds, Watford and Burnley, was diagnosed with depression in 2010 but, in hindsight, feels there was evidence of it in childhood.

The 42-year-old described a depressive episode as his world narrowing until he felt enclosed in a “little bubble of consciousness” with his mind “running at a hundred miles an hour” before his brain eventually shut down, often leading to days in bed.

His escape mechanisms ranged from relentlessly playing computer games, such as Football Manager and Candy Crush, to prolonged periods of alcohol abuse where he would drink to “black out”.

“It was anything just to get away from those million thoughts a second that were coming through my mind that were incredibly negative and defeatist and that I wasn’t sharing with a single person,” said Carlisle, ahead of speaking at MAD World Summit, an event dedicated to workplace well-being and health.

“There was no release valve. I was my own counsel, judge and jury all in my mind and, inevitably, those thoughts would come down to annihilation of the self: I’m not worthy, I’m not good enough, I’m stealing oxygen, I’m an embarrassment to my kids, I’m an embarrassment to my parents, all of these things were negative and hyper-critical of myself.

“I do get feelings of pride of how well I am today but also in tandem come the feelings of sadness, littered with some shame and regret about what I put my family through.”

Carlisle, a former England Under-21 international, spent six weeks in a psychiatric unit after being hit by the lorry eight years ago and has not felt actively suicidal since temporarily going missing in 2017.

The father-of-five is comfortable being in the spotlight as a mental health advocate but believes footballers should not feel under pressure to publicly share their struggles.

“Just because someone is experiencing adverse mental health doesn’t mean that they have to be like me and tell the world,” he said.

“The important thing is that they speak to someone. It doesn’t mean that they have to tell everyone. My thoughts, first and foremost, are for the individual.

“We can’t get away from the fact that they’re professional footballers, they’re held on a pedestal, their experiences and their words carry a particular weight that other industries don’t.

“It’s great to have advocates to encourage wider society to get the help that they need but I don’t think it should be burdened upon those who are feeling adverse mental health, because it might be that very aspect of social and press intrusion that’s taken them to that point.”

Editor's Picks