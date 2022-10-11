IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in 2023 amid Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in 2023 amid Ukraine war

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 2:42 pm
An attendee walks outside the 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington (Patrick Semansky/AP)
An attendee walks outside the 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic.

The 190-country lending agency forecast that the global economy would eke out growth of just 2.7% next year, down from the 2.9% it had estimated in July.

The IMF left unchanged its forecast for international growth this year – a modest 3.2%, a sharp deceleration from last year’s 6% expansion.

The bleaker forecast was no surprise.

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva speaks before introducing a panel discussion at the 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington
International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva (Patrick Semansky/AP)

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, noting the grim backdrop to this week’s autumn meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, warned that the “risks of recession are rising” around the world and that the global economy is facing a “period of historic fragility”.

In its latest estimates, the IMF slashed its outlook for growth in the United States to 1.6% this year, down from a July forecast of 2.3%.

It expects meagre 1% US growth next year.

The fund foresees China’s economy growing just 3.2% this year, down drastically from 8.1% last year.

Beijing has instituted a draconian zero-Covid policy and has cracked down on excessive real estate lending, disrupting business activity.

China’s growth is forecast to accelerate to 4.4% next year, still tepid by Chinese standards.

In the IMF’s view, the collective economy of the 19 European countries that share the euro currency, reeling from crushingly high energy prices caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine and western sanctions against Moscow, will grow just 0.5% in 2023.

The world economy has endured a wild ride since Covid-19 hit in early 2020.

First, the pandemic and the lockdowns it generated brought the world economy to a standstill in the spring of 2020.

Then, vast infusions of government spending and ultra-low borrowing rates engineered by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks fuelled an unexpectedly strong and speedy recovery from the pandemic recession.

But the stimulus came at a high cost.

Factories, ports and freight yards were overwhelmed by powerful consumer demand for manufactured goods, especially in the United States, resulting in delays, shortages and higher prices.

The IMF expects worldwide consumer prices to rise 8.8% this year, up from 4.7% in 2021.

In response, the Fed and other central banks have reversed course and begun raising rates dramatically, risking a sharp slowdown and potentially a recession.

The Fed has raised its benchmark short-term rate five times this year.

Higher rates in the United States have lured investment away from other countries and strengthened the value of the dollar against other currencies.

Outside the United States, the higher dollar makes imports that are sold in the American currency, including oil, more expensive and therefore heightens global inflationary pressures.

It also forces foreign countries to raise their own rates – and burden their economies with higher borrowing costs – to defend their currencies.

Maurice Obstfeld, a former IMF chief economist who now teaches at the University of California, Berkeley, has warned that an overly aggressive Fed could “drive the world economy into an unnecessarily harsh contraction”.

