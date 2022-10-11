Harry Kane fully focused on Tottenham amid Bayern Munich speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane fully focused on Tottenham amid Bayern Munich speculation

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 3:30 pm
Harry Kane insists he is focused on Tottenham amid links to Bayern Munich (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Harry Kane insists he is focused on Tottenham amid links to Bayern Munich (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Harry Kane insists he is fully focused on Tottenham after being linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

The striker, who is out of contract in the summer of 2024, is a reported target for the Bundesliga champions next summer as they search for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

But the 29-year-old would not bite when asked about a possible move to Germany ahead of Spurs’ Champions League Group D match with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints – NFL London Games 2022 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane is focusing on Tottenham after being linked with a move to Bayern Munich (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I’m focusing on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do our best,” he said. “For sure Bayern are a top, top club but all my concentration is on Tottenham and trying to win tomorrow night.”

Spurs are in the midst of a frantic run of fixtures before the World Cup, with 10 games in the next 32 days, which raises inevitable fears around possible injuries, especially as Kane has taken knocks in the last two games.

Going into the tournament aged 29 and having realistic hopes of leading England to glory, Kane could be excused for having one eye on Qatar.

But he insists he is only concentrating on Tottenham’s forthcoming games and is not worried about avoiding injuries.

“I feel like whenever you think about injuries, whenever you think about getting injured, it almost has the wrong effect,” he said.

“I go into every game trying to give 120 per cent for the team and that’s just the way football is. Sometimes you can be unfortunate and pick up injuries.

“From my point of view, I do a lot of stuff, not just at the club but away from the club, to make sure I recover well and put myself in the best physical condition I can to not get injured but, of course, we know in football anything can happen.

“But it doesn’t change the way I play or the way I think. It would be wrong to do that. I go into every game trying to give my best for the team and the club. And try and focus on that.

“It’s going to be strange. Personally, I’m trying to just put it into the back of my mind, and concentrate on Tottenham because that’s all we can do.

“We have a game every three or four days. It’s going to be strange in terms of we have such a hectic schedule. We’re going to be playing, playing, playing.

England v Germany – UEFA Nations League – League A – Group 3 – Wembley Stadium
Harry Kane will be leading England out at the World Cup in Qatar in November (John Walton/PA)

“Normally, you have a six-week build-up to a major tournament. Now, we’re going to have one week to switch our minds onto that feeling, and switch our minds onto the biggest tournament in football.

“That will be probably the most difficult thing.

“But we do so much preparation here. We work so hard towards each game that we play for our club. The World Cup isn’t something I’m really thinking about.

“I try to concentrate on one game at a time and do my best. That’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Kane has yet to score in the Champions League in three group games so far, but his domestic form is as good as ever, scoring eight goals in the opening nine Premier League games.

Under normal circumstances he would be getting a lot of attention, but the exploits of Erling Haaland at Manchester City have seen him go under the radar.

But Kane is not concerned about Haaland’s spree.

Erling Haaland File Photo
Erling Haaland has enjoyed a stunning start to his career at Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

“He has had a fantastic start to the season and full credit to him but it is nothing I can control,” he said. “I am concentrating on what I can do and helping the team in any way that is possible.

“It has been going well so far in the Premier League. I want to try to score a few more goals in the Champions League for sure. People are talking about him and rightly so as he has had a fantastic start.

“We have a long way to go and there are a lot of games coming up. I am just concentrating on what I can do.”

