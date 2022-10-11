Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 4:37 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 7:17 pm
Adnan Syed (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/AP)
Adnan Syed (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/AP)

Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday over the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast Serial.

Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for the city of Baltimore, said her office would continue to pursue justice for Ms Lee but that it had closed its case against Syed, who spent 23 years in prison for the killing.

She said the decision was made after additional DNA testing excluded Syed as a suspect over the strangulation of Lee, whom Syed had dated.

“This case is over. There are no more appeals necessary,” Ms Mosby said during a news conference.

“Although my administration was not responsible for neither the pain inflicted upon Hae Min Lee’s family, nor was my administration responsible for the wrongful conviction of Mr Syed, as a representative of the institution, it is my responsibility to acknowledge and to apologise to the family of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed.

“Justice is never denied, but justice be done. Today, justice is done,” Ms Mosby said.

Maryland Serial Podcast
Adnan Syed, whose legal saga spawned the hit podcast Serial (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/AP)

Syed’s attorney Erica Suter celebrated the news.

“Finally, Adnan Syed is able to live as a free man,” Suter said in a statement.

“The DNA results confirmed what we have already known and what underlies all of the current proceedings: that Adnan is innocent and lost 23 years of his life serving time for a crime he did not commit.”

A Baltimore judge last month overturned Syed’s murder conviction and ordered that he be released from prison, where the 41-year-old had spent more than two decades.

Circuit judge Melissa Phinn also gave prosecutors 30 days in which to decide whether to retry Syed or drop the charges.

Ms Phinn ruled that the state had violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defence. After his release, Syed was placed on home detention with GPS location monitoring.

Ms Lee’s family last month asked the Court of Special Appeals, which is Maryland’s intermediate appellate court, to halt the case.

Attorney Steve Kelly said Ms Lee’s family was not challenging Syed’s release, but instead wanted the judge to hold another hearing that the family can attend in person and address the court – Ms Lee’s brother Young Lee appeared via videoconference at short notice during the previous hearing.

In a statement Tuesday, Mr Kelly said the Lee family learned about prosecutors’ decision to drop the charges against Syed through news accounts.

“The family received no notice and their attorney was offered no opportunity to be present at the proceeding,” Mr Kelly said.

“By rushing to dismiss the criminal charges, the state’s attorney’s office sought to silence Hae Min Lee’s family and to prevent the family and the public from understanding why the state so abruptly changed its position of more than 20 years.

“All this family ever wanted was answers and a voice. Today’s actions robbed them of both.”

Ms Mosby said on Tuesday that the family’s appeal would have no effect on her office’s decision to drop the charges against Syed.

Ms Suter, an assistant public defender and the director of the University of Baltimore Law School’s Innocence Project Clinic, stressed that the decision by prosecutors to drop the charges was an important step for Syed, who has been on house arrest since last month.

“He still needs some time to process everything that has happened and we ask that you provide him and his family with that space,” she said.

Syed has maintained his innocence for decades and captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of Serial focused on the case and raised doubts about some of the evidence, including mobile phone tower data.

Prosecutors have previously said that a reinvestigation of the case found evidence regarding the possible involvement of two alternate suspects.

The two suspects may have been involved individually or together, the state’s attorney’s office said.

One of the suspects had threatened Lee, saying “he would make her (Ms Lee) disappear. He would kill her”, according to a court filing.

The suspects were known persons at the time of the original investigation and were not properly ruled out nor disclosed to the defence, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said new information showed that one of the suspects was convicted of attacking a woman in her vehicle, and that one of the suspects was convicted of engaging in serial rape and sexual assault.

Prosecutors also noted that unreliable mobile phone data had been used to convict Syed.

Syed served more than 20 years in prison for the strangling of Ms Lee, who was 18 at the time. Her body was found weeks later buried in a Baltimore park.

More than a decade later, the Serial podcast revealed little-known evidence and attracted millions of listeners, shattering podcast-streaming and downloading records.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland needed a break (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland was not wonderful ahead of Copenhagen clash
Rhiannon Roberts put Wales ahead in their World Cup play-off with Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
World Cup dream over for Wales as Switzerland edge play-off at the death
Three different views of the Dart spacecraft impact on the asteroid Dimorphos (Nasa/AP)
Nasa asteroid strike results in a big nudge
FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara makes a save from the penalty kick of Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez (second left) during the UEFA Champions League Group G match at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen. Picture date: Tuesday October 11, 2022.
Frustration for Manchester City as they draw a rare blank in Copenhagen
Emma Raducanu has split with coach Dmitry Tursunov (PA Wire)
Emma Raducanu splits from coach Dmitry Tursunov
(Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Accuser Anthony Rapp says he ‘never wanted a career like Kevin Spacey’s’
Monks watch the funeral pyres (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)
Families mourn as Thai massacre victims are cremated
Harry Kane insists he is focused on Tottenham amid links to Bayern Munich (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Harry Kane fully focused on Tottenham amid Bayern Munich speculation
Constance Wu said she was ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat if she made sexual harassment allegations public (Ian West/PA)
Constance Wu ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat
Dejan Kulusevski has been ruled out for Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dejan Kulusevski will not be risked for Spurs’ clash with Eintracht Frankfurt

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Albion Rovers. Images: Bob Crombie
Jake Dolzanski heads Elgin City into fourth spot by beating lively Albion Rovers in…
police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen

Editor's Picks