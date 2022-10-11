Frustration for Manchester City as they draw a rare blank in Copenhagen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frustration for Manchester City as they draw a rare blank in Copenhagen

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 7:51 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 7:59 pm
FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara makes a save from the penalty kick of Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez (second left) during the UEFA Champions League Group G match at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen. Picture date: Tuesday October 11, 2022.
FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara makes a save from the penalty kick of Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez (second left) during the UEFA Champions League Group G match at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen. Picture date: Tuesday October 11, 2022.

Manchester City rested Erling Haaland, failed to score and had Sergio Gomez sent off in a frustrating VAR-dominated goalless draw with FC Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Rodri also had a goal disallowed and Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty after referee Artur Dias made repeated visits to the pitchside monitor at a raucous Parken Stadium.

The stalemate still all but guaranteed City’s place in the last 16 of the Champions League for another year – but it was not a night that will live long in the memory.

All of the main talking points came in the first half and it was remarkable the Group G clash remained scoreless.

Yet with the prolific Haaland on the bench for the first time this season, City were not at their fluent best and Copenhagen tested them much more than in last week’s 5-0 thrashing in Manchester.

There was a heart-in-mouth moment for goalkeeper Ederson after just four minutes when he miscontrolled a backpass to concede a corner. For a split-second, he appeared to think the ball was rolling towards his own goal.

City thought they had taken the lead when Rodri fired a crisp shot into the top corner from outside the area after 11 minutes.

Yet, in what was to become a common theme, the Portuguese referee was invited to have a second look. Much to City’s consternation, he ruled out the strike for handball against Mahrez in the build-up.

Denmark Soccer Champions League
Manchester City’s players celebrate – but Rodri’s effort was ruled out (Liselotte Sabroe/AP)

Mahrez looked like being the beneficiary of the VAR’s intervention soon after, however, when Artur awarded City a penalty following another review.

Artur concluded Nicolai Boilesen had handled Manuel Akanji’s header at goal but Mahrez was unable to take advantage as Kamil Grabara saved his spot-kick.

There was then further drama at the other end when Gomez tangled with Hakon Haraldsson on the edge of the area. Artur initially allowed play to go on but, after later studying replays, decided to send the City left-back off.

FC Copenhagen v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Parken
Sergio Gomez saw red (Nick Potts/PA)

Replays suggested Copenhagen might even have had a case for a penalty but they had to settle for a free-kick on the edge of the area, which came to nothing.

Forced to play with 10 men for an hour, City manager Pep Guardiola decided to sacrifice Mahrez to send on an extra defender in Ruben Dias. The visitors unusually lacked cohesion and, spurred on by a vociferous home crowd, Haraldsson shot narrowly wide.

City started the second half stronger with Kevin De Bruyne forcing Grabara to make a good save but Copenhagen continued to frustrate them.

FC Copenhagen v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Parken
The prolific Erling Haaland was an unused substitute as City drew a blank in Copenhagen (Nick Potts/PA)

The hosts enjoyed some good possession and Isak Johannesson was close to turning in a dangerous low ball across the box.

The game fell flat and there was a shortage of goalmouth action until Joao Cancelo tested Grabara from distance late on.

The introduction of Phil Foden could not spark City and the game petered out.

