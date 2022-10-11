Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 10:45 pm
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger saw her side’s World Cup qualification hopes end in Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger saw her side's World Cup qualification hopes end in Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Head coach Gemma Grainger admitted Wales’ World Cup exit was “incredibly tough to take” after Switzerland’s last-gasp winner had prevented a penalty shoot-out in Zurich.

Wales looked to be closing in on next summer’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand when Rhiannon Roberts put them ahead in their European play-off final.

But Ramona Bachmann levelled on the stroke of half-time and Switzerland won it in dramatic fashion as substitute Fabienne Humm pounced with virtually the last kick of extra-time.

Grainger told BBC Wales: “It’s incredibly tough to take. We know the margins at this level are fine and that’s been shown tonight.

“But I’m incredibly proud of this group. I’m proud that we compete at this level and the plan for us is to continue doing that.

“We take so much pride from it (campaign), but I know we are disappointed right now because we know we can win these games and be successful.”

In what was an eventful encounter, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic’s second-half penalty did not count as the Swiss striker fired against the post before tucking away the rebound.

With no Welsh player touching the ball in between, the goal was correctly disallowed. Bachmann also had a late effort ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Wales, who have never qualified for a major women’s tournament, had battled through a 10-game qualifying period that had seen them finish second in their group behind France.

The Dragons had needed extra-time on Thursday to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in the play-off semi-final and Grainger’s side noticeably tired at the Stadion Letzigrund as they played 120 minutes again.

“You have to look at what we have done in this campaign,” Grainger said.

“The mentality we have shown here, to play against this Switzerland team away from home, you have seen our resilience.

“We’ve gone through another extra-time period, and we were so close to taking this game to penalties.

“The overriding emotion has got to be disappointment. To concede the goal at that time is really hard, because when you get to that point you are preparing to go to penalties.”

Wales might have to rebuild ahead of the next campaign with the likes of Kayleigh Green, Helen Ward, Jess Fishlock and Natasha Harding in the twilight of their careers.

Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina – FIFA Women’s World Cup – UEFA Qualifier – Cardiff City Stadium
Jess Fishlock, Wales’ most capped player, is among those at the tail end of their careers (Bradley Collyer/PA)

But Grainger said: “It’s nights like this, and moments like this, that you always remember and take forward.

“This experience will make us stronger and, without doubt, help us moving forward.

“What we’ve got to do in this team is recognise we have come further than we ever have before.

“What we’ve got to take from this campaign is the learning and the development because this not where our story ends. It’s where it begins.”

