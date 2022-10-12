Japanese rocket carrying eight satellites fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japanese rocket carrying eight satellites fails

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 9:02 am
The Epsilon-6 rocket blasts off from the Uchinoura Space Centre (Kyodo News via AP)
The Epsilon-6 rocket blasts off from the Uchinoura Space Centre (Kyodo News via AP)

The launch of a Japanese rocket carrying eight satellites has been aborted by a self-destruct command, in the country’s first failed mission in nearly 20 years.

The Epsilon-6 rocket was not in the right position to orbit around the Earth and its flight had to be aborted less than seven minutes after take-off from the Uchinoura Space Centre in the southern Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) president Hiroshi Yamakawa told an online news conference: “We deeply apologise for our failure to live up to the expectations” of local officials and those who were involved in the development of the satellites.

He pledged to assist in the investigation into the cause of the failure.

Japanese rocket takes off
The Epsilon-6 rocket leaves a smoke trail after it was launched from the Uchinoura Space Centre in Kimotsuki town, Kagoshima prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)

Jaxa officials said the agency sent a self-destruction signal after deciding the rocket was not able to fly safely and enter a planned orbit.

The agency said the rocket and payloads were believed to have fallen into the sea east of the Philippines.

The cause of the failure is still being investigated.

The Epsilon rocket was carrying eight payloads, including two developed by a private company based in Fukuoka, another southern prefecture. It was the first time an Epsilon rocket carried commercially developed payloads.

Yasuhiro Uno, who directed the Epsilon-6 launch, acknowledged that the failure could affect Epsilon’s possible launch business in the future. A commercial launch under an upgraded version, Epsilon-S, by IHI Aerospace, a Japanese company, is being planned for a Vietnamese satellite next year.

Japan rocket failure
The failure marks the first for the country’s space agency since 2003 (AP)

“Our first and foremost mission is to investigate the cause and firmly take measures,” Mr Uno said.

The 85ft-long, 95.6-tonne and solid-fuel Epsilon-6 rocket is the final version before Jaxa plans to develop another variation, Epsilon-S.

After five upgrades since the early 2010s, the Epsilon-6 is designed for a compact launch as Jaxa aims to develop a commercial satellite launch business.

Wednesday’s failure ended success records for the Epsilon series since its first launch of the original version in 2013. It marked the first failure for Jaxa since its H2A rocket failed in 2003.

The launch, originally scheduled for last Friday, had been delayed due to the location of a positioning satellite in space.

