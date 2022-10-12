French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 1:27 pm
A petrol station worker and a police officer set up a ribbon as they close a petrol station (AP)
A petrol station worker and a police officer set up a ribbon as they close a petrol station (AP)

The French government has started the process of requisitioning workers at Esso petrol depots in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with fuel amid an ongoing strike, saying shortages are becoming “unbearable”.

France’s Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne asked prefects to launch the procedure “to requisition workers who are indispensable to the functioning” of the Esso petrol depots and is expected to make a similar decision soon regarding Total facilities if salary negotiations do not start quickly.

“We remain extremely vigilant,” French government spokesman Olivier Veran said at a weekly briefing on Wednesday.

France Fuel Shortages
A closed petrol station in Paris (AP)

“If the blockade persists, we won’t rule out imposing the same (requisitioning) conditions” at other refineries in northern France “to ensure a speedy release of fuel supplies and a return to normal.”

The drastic measure comes as drivers have been forced to wait in long queues to fill up their cars and petrol stations have temporarily closed while awaiting deliveries in recent days.

Mr Veran said the government is aware of the toll that such strikes – or “social conflicts” as he called them – have taken, saying it’s becoming “unbearable for too many French people”.

“Some people cannot go to work, others can’t take their children to school, go shopping, or some are even unable to access (hospital) treatment,” Mr Veran said.

France Fuel Shortages
Shortages which the government says are largely caused by strikes that have hit French fuel refineries are making life difficult for drivers in the Paris region and elsewhere (AP)

Requisitions allow authorities to order some of the workers of the petrol depots hit by strikes to return to work.

A similar measure was imposed in 2010 during strikes in French refineries. According to such an order a small number of workers – fewer than 10 according to regulations – should return to work to ensure essential shipping services.

Ms Borne said on Tuesday that about 30% of France’s petrol stations are experiencing temporary shortages with at least one or more type of fuel.

She noted that there are significant differences between regions, with the Paris area and northern France being the most affected places.

France Fuel Shortages
Drivers line up to buy gas in a station, in Lyon (AP)

Ms Borne called for urgent dialogue between unions and management as strikers seek pay rises amid soaring inflation and energy shortages due to shrinking supplies to Europe from Russia in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

The government’s requisition measure comes two days after a deal was reached between two unions and Esso’s leadership over a pay rise. Yet some other hard-left unions have rejected it and decided to continue the strike.

Panic buying by consumers worried that stations might run out of fuel altogether is exacerbating problems facing motorists, though authorities are urging consumers not to worry.

Government officials said they increased petrol imports and released some of the state’s strategic stocks to help ease the shortages — amid concern that they could prompt protests across the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Matt Fitzpatrick defends his Andalucia Masters title at Valderrama this week (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick out to make up ground on money list leader Rory McIlroy
Jamaica captain Ashton Golding insists the Reggae Warriors are far from a “gimmick” (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ashton Golding: We want people to sit up and take notice of Jamaica’s team
Erik ten Hag, left, says Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept his FA charge (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will not accept’ FA charge over fan incident – Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag, left, says Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept his FA charge (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will not accept’ FA charge over fan incident – Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag, left, says Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept his FA charge (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will not accept’ FA charge over fan incident – Erik ten Hag
An abandoned car lies on the ground in a heavily damaged grain factory where Russians forces gathered destroyed vehicles at the recaptured town of Lyman (AP)
Disaster fears rise after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
An abandoned car lies on the ground in a heavily damaged grain factory where Russians forces gathered destroyed vehicles at the recaptured town of Lyman (AP)
Disaster fears rise after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
This photo provided by SpaceX photo shows Dennis Tito and his wife, Akiko, at the company’s Starship rocket base near Boca Chica, Texas (SpaceX via AP)
World’s first space tourist signs up for new flight around moon
The Ahr river floats past destroyed houses in Insul, Germany, last July (AP)
Senior German state official quits over 2021 flood response
This photo provided by SpaceX photo shows Dennis Tito and his wife, Akiko, at the company’s Starship rocket base near Boca Chica, Texas (SpaceX via AP)
World’s first space tourist signs up for new flight around moon

Most Read

1
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fire in Benbecula Place in Inverness Picture shows; Benbecula Place in Inverness. Benbecula Place in Inverness. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Jail for fireraiser who rammed woman’s car then torched her home
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Paul Coates assaulted men at Club Tropicana in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 11/10/2022
Man bottled and punched reveller on Club Tropicana dancefloor
4
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with ‘diminished responsibility’, court told
5
Daniel Sloss will perform his new touring show, Can't, at the Music Hall in an exclusive for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
Daniel Sloss will give Aberdeen fans exclusive performance of his new global tour as…
6
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
7
Jacqueline Fraser with her horse Randall. Image: Jacqueline Fraser
Woman who spent £10,000 on visits to beloved horse celebrates north-east bridge reopening
8
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
9
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
10
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop

More from Press and Journal

Six bridges were destroyed in the King Edward area in Aberdeenshire in 2019. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Work to repair King Edward's flood-hit bridges continues
Blood stocks have been relatively low.
Scottish blood bank wants more donors from groups O and A
Ness Bridge lit up red for Poppyscotland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Highlands and Islands landmarks to light up red for return of the poppy appeal
Douglas Ross
'We cannot continue to see cars in people's gardens': Douglas Ross vows to tackle…
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are still the keys to Scotland in 2022/23.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the…
Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic in the league cup quarter-final. (Image: Brian Smith)
Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One…
lidl toy donations
Charities invited to sign up for Lidl's Christmas toy bank initiative to help struggling…
Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards is the latest Highland League player to tackle our Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards faces the Quickfire Questions
Wick Academy's Richard Macadie has had a long - and decorated - Highland League career.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on his illustrious career
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with 'diminished responsibility', court told

Editor's Picks