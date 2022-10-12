Disaster fears rise after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Disaster fears rise after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 3:05 pm
An abandoned car lies on the ground in a heavily damaged grain factory where Russians forces gathered destroyed vehicles at the recaptured town of Lyman (AP)
An abandoned car lies on the ground in a heavily damaged grain factory where Russians forces gathered destroyed vehicles at the recaptured town of Lyman (AP)

Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to operate critical safety systems, Ukrainian officials said.

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged an electrical substation, leading to the emergency shutdown of the plant’s last remaining outside power source, Ukrainian operator Energoatom reported.

All six of the reactors were stopped earlier due to the war. But they still require electricity to prevent them from overheating to the point of a meltdown that could cause radiation to pour from Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

Energoatom said diesel generators were supplying the plant but Russian troops blocked a convoy carrying additional fuel for the back-up equipment.

The company said: “Russian shelling and damage to the energy infrastructure associated with the operation of nuclear power plants are the same manifestation of nuclear terrorism as the direct shelling of the (Zaporizhzhia plant) and lead to the same consequences and radiation accident threats.”

The warning came amid a flurry of developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russia’s main domestic security agency said eight people were arrested in connection with an explosion on a bridge that links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.

The Ukrainian President’s office said strikes Moscow ordered in retaliation for the bridge attack killed at least 14 people and wounded another 34 in the last day.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, known by the Russian acronym FSB, said it arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in the attack on the Kerch Bridge.

A truck loaded with explosives blew up while driving across the bridge Saturday, killing four people and causing sections of road to collapse.

The span opened four years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, serving as a symbol of Moscow’s regional dominance as well as a crucial route for getting military supplies to Ukraine and bringing Russian travellers into a popular vacation destination.

The FSB alleged the detained suspects acted on orders of Ukraine’s military intelligence to secretly move the explosives by a convoluted route into Russia and forge accompanying documents.

The Russian security services have pointed the finger at Ukraine’s intelligence directorate and its head, Kyrylo Budanov. Ukraine’s defence ministry dismissed accusations of Ukrainian involvement.

“The entire activity of the FSB and the Investigative Committee is nonsense,” defence ministry spokesman Andriy Yusov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the blast by ordering missile strikes across Ukraine, where his forces over the last month lost ground in the east and south as Ukraine’s military waged a counter-offensive.

Ukrainian authorities said Russian missiles killed 19 people on Monday, including five in the capital Kyiv.

The bombardment targeted power plants and also hit civilian buildings. Over the past two days, Russian strikes damaged about a third of the country’s energy infrastructure, Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said.

He told Ukrainian television he thinks that in addition to wanting to make Ukraine’s people suffer as winter approaches, Moscow targeted energy supplies to reduce Ukrainian energy exports that were “helping European nations to spend less on Russian gas and coal”.

Howitzer shells
A serviceman covers artillery shells for a howitzer at a position in an undisclosed location in Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine (AP)

Ukraine’s presidential office said eight Ukrainian regions in south-east were affected by Russian shelling and attacks involving drones, heavy artillery and missiles in the previous 24 hours, while strikes on central and western parts of Ukraine had ceased.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said Russian shelling left at least 14 people dead in the Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk region to the east.

At least 34 people were injured in five regions, he wrote on Telegram.

More than a dozen missiles were fired at the city of Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, damaging residential buildings.

While part of a larger eponymous region that Moscow has claimed as its own in violation of international law, the city remains in Ukrainian hands. Russian forces control the area about 33 miles away by air where the nuclear plant is located.

In Nikopol, a city across the Dnieper River, three people were wounded, including a six-year-old girl; medical workers say they were in grave condition. Over 30 multi-storey residential buildings were damaged in the city of 104,000, as well as private houses, kindergartens, a school, two plants and several shops, authorities said.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the video conference of the leaders of the G7 and Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Office via AP)

In the Donetsk region, Russian forces used tanks to shell the city of Avdiivka, damaging residential buildings. Two air strikes blasted the city of Bakhmut. In total, at least five cities in the region have been shelled, Ukrainian officials reported.

Near the southern city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian forces shot down nine Iranian Shahed-136 drones and destroyed eight Kalibr cruise missiles, the presidential office said.

Mykolaiv regional governor Vitali Kim said: “Russian shelling intensifies and subsides, but doesn’t stop, not for a day – the city lives in tension, and the Russians’ main goal appears to be keeping us in fear.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine’s southern command said its forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, on the western fringe of an arc of Russian-controlled territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk are four regions recently annexed by Russia, a move condemned as illegal under international law by many countries and the UN secretary-general.

Despite the advance, Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said Ukrainian forces’ counter-offensive in the south was losing pace, while regrouping in the east to deliver a “powerful blow” on the front line between the cities of Svatove and Kreminna in Luhansk region.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Matt Fitzpatrick defends his Andalucia Masters title at Valderrama this week (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick out to make up ground on money list leader Rory McIlroy
Jamaica captain Ashton Golding insists the Reggae Warriors are far from a “gimmick” (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ashton Golding: We want people to sit up and take notice of Jamaica’s team
Erik ten Hag, left, says Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept his FA charge (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will not accept’ FA charge over fan incident – Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag, left, says Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept his FA charge (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will not accept’ FA charge over fan incident – Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag, left, says Cristiano Ronaldo will not accept his FA charge (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will not accept’ FA charge over fan incident – Erik ten Hag
An abandoned car lies on the ground in a heavily damaged grain factory where Russians forces gathered destroyed vehicles at the recaptured town of Lyman (AP)
Disaster fears rise after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
This photo provided by SpaceX photo shows Dennis Tito and his wife, Akiko, at the company’s Starship rocket base near Boca Chica, Texas (SpaceX via AP)
World’s first space tourist signs up for new flight around moon
The Ahr river floats past destroyed houses in Insul, Germany, last July (AP)
Senior German state official quits over 2021 flood response
This photo provided by SpaceX photo shows Dennis Tito and his wife, Akiko, at the company’s Starship rocket base near Boca Chica, Texas (SpaceX via AP)
World’s first space tourist signs up for new flight around moon
This photo provided by SpaceX photo shows Dennis Tito and his wife, Akiko, at the company’s Starship rocket base near Boca Chica, Texas (SpaceX via AP)
World’s first space tourist signs up for new flight around moon

Most Read

1
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fire in Benbecula Place in Inverness Picture shows; Benbecula Place in Inverness. Benbecula Place in Inverness. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Jail for fireraiser who rammed woman’s car then torched her home
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Paul Coates assaulted men at Club Tropicana in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 11/10/2022
Man bottled and punched reveller on Club Tropicana dancefloor
4
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with ‘diminished responsibility’, court told
5
Daniel Sloss will perform his new touring show, Can't, at the Music Hall in an exclusive for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
Daniel Sloss will give Aberdeen fans exclusive performance of his new global tour as…
6
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
7
Jacqueline Fraser with her horse Randall. Image: Jacqueline Fraser
Woman who spent £10,000 on visits to beloved horse celebrates north-east bridge reopening
8
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
9
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
10
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop

More from Press and Journal

Six bridges were destroyed in the King Edward area in Aberdeenshire in 2019. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Work to repair King Edward's flood-hit bridges continues
Blood stocks have been relatively low.
Scottish blood bank wants more donors from groups O and A
Ness Bridge lit up red for Poppyscotland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Highlands and Islands landmarks to light up red for return of the poppy appeal
Douglas Ross
'We cannot continue to see cars in people's gardens': Douglas Ross vows to tackle…
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are still the keys to Scotland in 2022/23.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the…
Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic in the league cup quarter-final. (Image: Brian Smith)
Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One…
lidl toy donations
Charities invited to sign up for Lidl's Christmas toy bank initiative to help struggling…
Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards is the latest Highland League player to tackle our Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards faces the Quickfire Questions
Wick Academy's Richard Macadie has had a long - and decorated - Highland League career.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on his illustrious career
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with 'diminished responsibility', court told

Editor's Picks