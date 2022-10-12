Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 4:28 pm
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (AP)
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (AP)

Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said on Wednesday.

On-site monitors from the UN’s atomic energy watchdog reported the last remaining outside line to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was restored about eight hours later.

The war-related interruption nonetheless highlighted “how precarious the situation is” at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

The nuclear scare came amid a flurry of developments in Russia’s seven-and-a-half-month invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s main domestic security agency said eight people were arrested over an explosion on a bridge that links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.

The Ukrainian president’s office said strikes Moscow ordered in retaliation for the bridge attack killed at least 14 people and wounded 34 in the last day.

Western officials meeting in Brussels discussed their plans to maintain winter weapon and aid deliveries to Ukraine.

Ukrainian nuclear power operator Energoatom said the Zaporizhzhia plant suffered a “blackout” on Wednesday when a missile damaged an electrical substation, leading to the emergency shutdown of the plant’s last external power source.

All six of the reactors were stopped earlier due to the war. But they still require electricity to prevent them from overheating to the point of a meltdown that could cause radiation to pour from Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

Russia Ukraine
Artillery shells, one of them with words reading ‘letter to Zelensky’, are prepared to be fired at Ukrainian troops in Donetsk People’s Republic (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Energoatom said diesel generators were supplying the plant but Russian troops blocked a convoy carrying additional fuel for the back-up equipment.

“Basically what we’ve got here is the weaponisation of civil nuclear, perhaps for the first time,” Paul Dorfman, a nuclear expert at the University of Sussex said.

“And in an increasingly unstable world, it’s important to understand this and what this implies for nuclear worldwide.”

Ukrainian workers later found a way to repair the line and connected the plant to the Ukrainian power grid, the company said.

The chief of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, told The Associated Press last month the plant typically had enough diesel on hand to run the generators – “the station’s last defence before a radiation accident” for 10 days.

Western governments, in the wake of the punishing missile and drone strikes Russia carried out across Ukraine this week, were shipping new weapons systems to Ukraine or gearing up to provide more help.

Russia Ukraine War
Destroyed Russian equipment in the recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)

The US-led Ukraine Defence Contact Group and Nato defence ministers held meetings in Brussels on Wednesday.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, known by the Russian acronym FSB, said it arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in the attack on the Kerch Bridge.

A lorry loaded with explosives blew up while driving across the bridge on Saturday, killing four people and causing sections of road to collapse.

The bridge opened four years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, serving as a symbol of Moscow’s regional dominance as well as a crucial route for getting military supplies to Ukraine and Russian travellers to a popular holiday destination.

The FSB alleged the detained suspects acted on orders of Ukraine’s military intelligence to secretly move the explosives by a convoluted route into Russia and forge accompanying documents.

The Russian security services have pointed the finger at Ukraine’s intelligence directorate and its head, Kyrylo Budanov.

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Plant
A Russian serviceman guards the Zaporizhzhia plant (AP)

Ukraine’s defence ministry on Wednesday dismissed accusations of Ukrainian involvement.

“The entire activity of the FSB and the investigative committee is nonsense,” defence ministry spokesman Andriy Yusov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the blast by ordering missile strikes across Ukraine, where his forces over the last month lost ground in the east and south as Ukraine’s military waged a counteroffensive.

Ukrainian authorities said Russian missiles killed 19 people on Monday, including five in Kyiv, the capital.

The bombardment targeted power plants and also hit civilian buildings.

Over the past two days, Russian strikes damaged about one third of the country’s energy infrastructure, Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said Wednesday.

Ukraine’s presidential office said in a morning update that eight Ukrainian regions in the south east were affected by Russian shelling and attacks involving drones, heavy artillery and missiles in the previous 24 hours, while strikes on central and western parts of Ukraine had ceased.

Russia Ukraine War Nuclear Workers
A Russian military convoy on the road towards the Zaporizhzhia plant (AP)

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said Russian shelling left at least 14 people dead in the Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk region to the east.

At least 34 people were injured in five regions, he wrote on Telegram.

More than a dozen missiles were fired at the city of Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, damaging residential buildings.

While part of a larger eponymous region that Moscow has claimed as its own in violation of international law, the city remains in Ukrainian hands.

Russian forces control the area about 33 miles away by air where the nuclear plant is located.

Earlier Wednesday, Ukraine’s southern command said its forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, on the western fringe of an arc of Russian-controlled territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk are four regions recently annexed by Russia, a move condemned as illegal under international law by many countries and the U.N. secretary-general.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ football is going to auction (Graham Budd Auctions/Handout)
Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ football to go under the hammer next month
Volunteers gather beside the bus in Nooriabad, Pakistan (Pervez Masih/AP)
Pakistan bus fire kills at least 18 flood survivors
A crater created by an explosion after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
(Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Tourists flock to Taiwan as Covid entry restrictions eased
Antonio Conte feared blowing a two-goal lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt
Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp equaliser to keep Barcelona in the Champions League (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski scores late equaliser to give Barcelona Champions League hope
Son Heung-min netted a brace in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min nets brace as Tottenham edge dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt
United Nations headquarters (Eduardo Munoz/Pool/AP)
UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine
Infowars founder Alex Jones (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)
Alex Jones ordered to pay 965 million dollars for Sandy Hook lies
Andrea Bocelli (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool/AP)
Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart branded the abandoned 'sort opening' of UTG "shambolic". Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (AP)
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks