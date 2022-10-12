Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 8:04 pm
Andrea Bocelli (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool/AP)
Andrea Bocelli (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool/AP)

The Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is suing an air charter firm that specialises in luxury jet service, alleging the company provided him an older, noisier plane than agreed upon during a portion of a US tour last year.

The case filed in September by Bocelli, 64, in federal court in New Hampshire also says Private Jet Services of Seabrook violated the terms of its contract when the crew on one flight announced that Bocelli and his party should expect a bumpy ride before landing on a flight from California to Cleveland.

Bocelli, a tenor who performs around the world, is asking for treble damages of the refund of the 569,800 dollars (£513,400) he paid for 15 flights, the amount he paid for alternative flight arrangements, lawyers fees and damages.

The claim says that Bocelli’s representative contracted the company to fly him around the US during a concert tour in November and December last year.

The Global Awards 2018
Andrea Bocelli (Joel Ryan/PA)

The specifications included the acceptable model and year of manufacture of the jet that “ideally should not be ‘older’ than four  years,” as well as requirements for on-board services.

“He is also not a very keen flyer, as he has fear of flying and can feel anxiety related to safety issues during air travel,” said the suit filed by lawyer Michele Kenney.

“In particular, he is sensitive to the elevated noise that an older airplane tends to make in flight, with such elevated noise causing him more anxiety.”

Every time Bocelli charters a jet, the commander is instructed not to make any on-board announcements about weather conditions and should make no mention of air turbulence, “all to avoid causing undue anxiety to Mr Bocelli”, the claim says.

It says Professional Jet Services agreed to the requirements including the use of the Falcon 2000LX for shorter flights within the US and a different aircraft for transatlantic flights.

But the final “statement or work” excluded the terms of the proposal that identified the specific aircraft and, in small print, “that stated, among other things, an aircraft type to which the parties had not agreed – the Falcon 2000, rather than the Falcon 2000LX”.

During a December 2 flight from Santa Ana, California, to Cleveland, the company provided a Falcon 2000 that was manufactured in 1996.

The flight attendant announced that they should expect a bumpy ride before landing.

Travelling in the older plane and hearing the announcement “caused him to be anxious and to fear for his safety during the last 20 minutes of the flight”, the claim says.

It says the company apologised for the incorrect aircraft and the crew’s mistake, but a company representative said they were unable to find an acceptable aircraft for the final five tour dates.

The claim does not say if the company provided the correct aircraft for any portion of the tour.

The company then cancelled the flights for the final dates and did not provide a refund, forcing Bocelli to charter new flights with another company that cost him more than 300,000 dollars (£270,000), the claim says.

