Alex Jones ordered to pay 965 million dollars for Sandy Hook lies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Alex Jones ordered to pay 965 million dollars for Sandy Hook lies

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 9:18 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 9:34 pm
Infowars founder Alex Jones (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)
Infowars founder Alex Jones (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)

The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay 965 million dollars (£869 million) to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in the US decided on Wednesday.

The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.

It came in a claim filed by the relatives of five children and three teachers killed in the mass shooting, plus an FBI agent who was among the first emergency services at the scene.

A Texas jury in August awarded nearly 50 million dollars (£45 million) to the parents of another murdered child.

Newtown-Shooting-Infowars
Jacqueline Barden gives evidence – the Barden family lost their son Daniel in the school shooting (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)

Some plaintiffs hugged in the courtroom after the verdict was read.

Jones was not there, but live video from the court played on a split screen on his Infowars show.

“Hey, folks, don’t go buying big homes,” he said.

The Connecticut trial featured tearful testimony from parents and siblings of the victims, who described how they were threatened and harassed for years by people who believed the lies told on Jones’ show.

Strangers showed up at their homes to record them. People hurled abusive comments on social media.

Erica Lafferty, the daughter of murdered Sandy Hook head teacher Dawn Hochsprung, testified that people posted rape threats to her house.

Mark Barden said conspiracy theorists had urinated on the grave of his seven-year-old son, Daniel, and threatened to dig up the coffin.

Testifying during the trial, Jones acknowledged he had been wrong about Sandy Hook. The shooting was real, he said. But both in the courtroom and on his show, he was defiant.

He called the proceedings a “kangaroo court,” mocked the judge, called the plaintiffs’ lawyer an ambulance-chaser and called the case an affront to free speech rights.

Newtown-Shooting-Infowars
Sandy Hook families’ lawyer Chris Mattei during the trial (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)

He claimed it was a conspiracy by Democrats and the media to silence him and put him out of business.

“I’ve already said I’m sorry hundreds of times and I’m done saying I’m sorry,” he said during his evidence.

Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on December 14, 2012.

The defamation trial was held in Waterbury, about 20 miles from Newtown, where the attack took place.

The case accused Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, of using the mass killing to build his audience and make millions of dollars.

Experts gave evidence that Jones’ audience swelled when he made Sandy Hook a topic on the show, as did his revenue from product sales.

Newtown Shooting Infowars
An Alex Jones Infowars video is played in court (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media/Pool/AP)

In both the Texas case and the one in Connecticut, judges found the company liable for damages by default after Jones failed to co-operate with court rules on sharing evidence, including failing to turn over records that might have showed whether Infowars had profited from knowingly spreading misinformation about mass killings.

Because he was already found liable, Jones was barred from mentioning free speech rights and other topics during his evidence.

Jones now faces a third trial, in Texas, at the end of the year, in a claim filed by the parents of another child killed in the shooting.

It is unclear how much Jones can afford to pay.

During the trial in Texas he said he could not afford any judgment over two million dollars (£1.8 million).

Free Speech Systems has filed for bankruptcy protection.

But an economist gave evidence in the Texas proceeding that Jones and his company were worth as much as 270 million dollars (£243 million).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ football is going to auction (Graham Budd Auctions/Handout)
Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ football to go under the hammer next month
Volunteers gather beside the bus in Nooriabad, Pakistan (Pervez Masih/AP)
Pakistan bus fire kills at least 18 flood survivors
A crater created by an explosion after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
(Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Tourists flock to Taiwan as Covid entry restrictions eased
Antonio Conte feared blowing a two-goal lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt
Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp equaliser to keep Barcelona in the Champions League (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski scores late equaliser to give Barcelona Champions League hope
Son Heung-min netted a brace in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min nets brace as Tottenham edge dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt
United Nations headquarters (Eduardo Munoz/Pool/AP)
UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine
Andrea Bocelli (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool/AP)
Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet
Willie Spence takes part in American Idol in 2021 (Eric McCandless/ABC/AP)
American Idol finalist dies in crash

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart branded the abandoned 'sort opening' of UTG "shambolic". Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Infowars founder Alex Jones (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks