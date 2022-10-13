Holocaust survivor opens Italian parliament after poll win for far-right party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holocaust survivor opens Italian parliament after poll win for far-right party

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 4:03 pm
Holocaust survivor and senator Liliana Segre chairs the opening session of the Italian Senate (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Holocaust survivor and senator Liliana Segre chairs the opening session of the Italian Senate (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Italy’s fascist past and its future governed by a party with neo-fascist roots came to an emotional head when a Holocaust survivor presided over the first sitting of parliament since general elections last month.

Liliana Segre, a 92-year-old senator-for-life, opened the session in the upper chamber, sitting in for a more senior life senator who could not attend.

Her speech formally launched the sequence of events that is expected to bring the Brothers of Italy party, which won the most votes in September 25 elections and has its origins in a neo-fascist movement, to head Italy’s first far right-led government since the end of the Second World War.

Speaking to the Senate, Ms Segre marvelled at the “symbolic value” of the coincidence of her role and the historic moment that Italy is witnessing.

Italy Politics
Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni votes in the Senate (Alessandra Tarantino)

She noted that she was presiding over the Senate as Italy soon marks the 100th anniversary of the March on Rome, which brought fascist dictator Benito Mussolini to power, and as war rages once again in Europe with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, I am particularly moved by the role that fate holds for me,” Ms Segre told the hushed chamber. “In this month of October, which marks the centenary of the March on Rome that began the fascist dictatorship, it falls to me to temporarily assume the presidency of this temple of democracy, which is the Senate of the Republic.”

Ms Segre was one of the few Italian children who survived deportation to a Nazi death camp, and she has spent recent decades teaching Italian schoolchildren about the Holocaust.

Her advocacy led President Sergio Mattarella to name her a senator-for-life in 2018 as Italy marked the anniversary of the introduction of fascist-era racial laws discriminating against Jews.

In her speech, Ms Segre choked up as she recalled that those laws forbade Jewish children like her from attending school.

“It is impossible for me not to feel a kind of vertigo, remembering that that same little girl who on a day like this in 1938, disconsolate and lost, was forced by the racist laws to leave her elementary school bench empty. And that, by some strange fate, that same girl today finds herself on the most prestigious bench, in the Senate.”

Her emotional remarks brought the 200 senators to their feet in applause, including the Brothers of Italy delegation headed by Ignazio La Russa. Mr La Russa, who once proudly showed off his collection of Mussolini memorabilia, was later elected Senate speaker.

Italy Politics
Newly elected speaker of the Italian Senate Ignazio La Russa, left, presents Holocaust survivor and senator Liliana Segre with a bouquet (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Taking up his post, Mr La Russa presented Ms Segre with a bouquet of white roses and praised her “moral” leadership. “There is not a word that she said that didn’t deserve my applause,” he said of Ms Segre’s speech, in impromptu remarks to the chamber.

The Brothers of Italy, headed by Giorgia Meloni, has its origins in the Italian Social Movement, or MSI, which was founded in 1946 by former Mussolini officials and drew fascist sympathisers into its ranks.

It remained a small far-right party until the 1990s when it became the National Alliance and worked to distance itself from its neo-fascist past.

Ms Meloni was a member of the youth branches of MSI and the National Alliance and founded Brothers of Italy in 2012, keeping the tricolour flame symbol of the MSI in her party logo.

During the campaign, amid warnings that she represented a danger to democracy, Ms Meloni insisted that the Italian right had “handed fascism over to history for decades now” and had condemned racial laws and the suppression of democracy.

Ms Segre did not refer to the party by name in her speech but she said Italian voters had expressed their will at the ballot box.

“The people have decided. It is the essence of democracy,” Ms Segre said. “The majority emerging from the ballot has the right to govern, and the minority has the similarly fundamental obligation to be in the opposition.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming legislature, she called for a civilised debate that does not degenerate into hateful speech and respects the Italian constitution.

She cited in particular the constitution’s Article 3, which states that all Italian citizens are equal under the law “without distinction of sex, race, language, religion, political opinion or personal or social condition”.

