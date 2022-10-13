France starts exporting gas to Germany amid energy crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
France starts exporting gas to Germany amid energy crisis

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 8:01 pm
France has for the first time started sending natural gas to Germany (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
France has for the first time started sending natural gas to Germany (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

France has for the first time started sending natural gas to Germany, French gas network operator GRTgaz said on Thursday, as Berlin strives to diversify its energy supply following the interruption of Russian gas deliveries.

GRTgaz said the gas pipeline connecting both countries at the French border village of Obergailbach has started delivering an initial daily capacity of 31 gigawatt-hours.

The amount is expected to eventually increase to a daily maximum of 100 gigawatt-hours, representing less than 2% of Germany’s overall gas consumption, according to figures from the French Ministry for Energy Transition.

France Germany Energy
Germany is seeking to diversify its energy supply following the interruption of Russian gas deliveries (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The head of Germany’s network regulatory agency, Klaus Mueller, thanked GRTGaz in French in a tweet Thursday, adding that “French gas deliveries via Saarland help Germany’s supply security”.

Although Germany’s gas storage facilities are now nearly 95% full, officials say citizens will still need to save gas this winter.

The move comes as Germany and other European countries seek to diversify gas imports after Russia choked off the supplies of cheap natural gas that the continent depended on for years to run factories, generate electricity and heat homes.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced last month that France and Germany agreed to an energy solidarity deal.

France would help Germany with gas supply, while Germany would generate more electricity to supply France during times of peak consumption.

The French government has expressed concerns over potential electricity shortages during the winter as 25 of France’s 56 nuclear reactors are now shut down for usual maintenance and, in some cases, to repair corrosion problems.

The government said that EDF, which is operating France’s nuclear plants, has committed to restart all of them by this winter.

