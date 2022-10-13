Censors step in after protests against Communist leadership in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Censors step in after protests against Communist leadership in Beijing

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 9:55 pm
A scorched pavement is seen on the side of a highway overpass near the site where social media videos appeared to show smoke and protest banners in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)
A scorched pavement is seen on the side of a highway overpass near the site where social media videos appeared to show smoke and protest banners in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

China’s internet censors have deleted social media posts after reports that banners criticising the Communist leadership were hung from a busy intersection in the capital Beijing.

Images on Twitter, which is blocked in China, showed smoke spiralling up from a fire on an elevated roadway and banners calling for an end to the hard-line “zero-Covid” policy and the overthrow of Communist Party leader and President Xi Jinping.

Political protest is rare in China and police are on high alert this week in the run-up to a major Communist Party congress that opens on Sunday.

There were no banners hanging from the road later in the day but a circular black scar was visible in the area where the fire would have been.

China Politics
People riding scooters wait at an intersection near a bridge where social media videos showed protest banners (Dake Kang/AP)

It was not clear who might have hung the banners or when they were placed.

Dozens of police milled about the area, entering stores. At times, they stopped pedestrians and questioned them. Associated Press journalists were questioned three times and asked to produce identification. Police denied anything unusual had happened in the area.

Three shopkeepers also denied seeing any banners, smoke or any unusual activity. One woman shook her head “no” without even looking up from her sewing machine.

But a cyclist waiting at a stop light was overheard saying that traffic was clogged in the area in the morning and smoke was billowing from the bridge.

Posts containing the hashtags Beijing or Haidian were quickly blocked on China’s popular Weibo social media platform. Some of the posts expressed support and praised the unidentified person’s courage without referring to the incident directly.

Others said on Twitter that their accounts had been temporarily disabled on another major Chinese platform, WeChat, after they shared photos of the incident.

A song named “Sitong Bridge”, the name of the section of elevated roadway where the incident reportedly happened, was removed from online music platforms.

Mr Xi, who came to power in 2012, is expected to receive a third five-year term as party leader at the end of the congress.

His government’s strict anti-pandemic polices, which have placed millions of people under quarantine, have prompted small protests and confrontations with authorities.

China has the world’s largest online population, building a reliance on the web for shopping and entertainment even while authorities carefully track commentary and quash any criticism of Mr Xi and other party leaders.

