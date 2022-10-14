Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 7:39 am
A Ukrainian territorial defence de-miner takes Russian ammunition left behind as his team clears mines near Grakove village, Ukraine (AP)
A Ukrainian territorial defence de-miner takes Russian ammunition left behind as his team clears mines near Grakove village, Ukraine (AP)

Russia has promised free accommodation to residents of Ukraine’s partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate in the face of continuing and sustained Ukrainian military gains along the southern front.

Russian deputy prime minister Marat Khusnullin made the announcement shortly after the Russia-backed leader of Kherson, one of four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Moscow last month, asked the Kremlin to organise an evacuation from four cities in the region.

Vladimir Saldo said in a video posted online: “Cities of the Kherson region – Kherson and Nova Kakhovka, Hola Prystan and Chornobaivka – are subject to daily missile strikes.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian territorial defence de-miners remove a camouflage net to be reused as they clear mines in an abandoned Russian camp near Grakove village in Ukraine (AP)

“These missile strikes cause serious damage, first and foremost to the residents. Among targets missiles hit are hotels, residential buildings, markets – (places) where there are lots of civilians.”

Mr Saldo said a decision has been made to evacuate Kherson residents to the Russian regions of Rostov, Krasnodar and Stavropol, as well as the annexed Crimea.

“I would like to ask you to help organise this process,” he said. “We, residents of the Kherson region, of course know that Russia doesn’t abandon their own, and Russia always offers a hand.”

His plea comes as Ukrainian forces push their counter-offensive deeper into the southern Kherson region, albeit at a slower pace.

Ukrainian armed forces have reported steady territorial gains along the southern front, including the recapture of 75 settlements in the Kherson region in the last month, the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said on Thursday night.

Wrecked school
Debris covers an area of a heavily damaged school after a Russian attack, two days ago at the village of Velyka Kostromka, in Dnipropetrovsk region (AP)

In the east, Ukraine’s armed forces have recaptured 502 settlements in the Kharkiv region, 43 in the Donetsk region and seven in the Luhansk region, the ministry said.

Mr Saldo’s deputy, Kirill Stremousov, tried to play down the announcement, saying that “no-one’s retreating … no-one is planning to leave the territory of the Kherson region”.

Earlier on Thursday, the British military said on Twitter that “the Russian occupation authorities have likely ordered preparation for the evacuation of some civilians from Kherson”.

The Ministry of Defence said: “It is likely that they anticipate combat extending to the city of Kherson itself.”

Early on Friday, Russia continued its targeted attacks on critical infrastructure across Ukraine, a strategy that started on Monday when a massive, coordinated attack on nearly every region in the country was said to be carried out in retaliation for the explosion on a Moscow-funded bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Multiple Russian missile strikes shook the Zaphorizhzhia region capital overnight as the city continued to be a focal point while Ukraine pushed its counter-offensive on the southern front.

Zaporizhzhia regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said several explosions were reported in the city overnight at infrastructure facilities, causing fires.

There were no victims in preliminary reports, and further details about specific damage were unavailable. Russian forces have struck the regional capital and surrounding area continuously in recent days and weeks, creating concerns about the safety of the nearby nuclear power plant.

The regional capital is about 100 miles from the plant, the largest nuclear power facility in Europe. Two days ago, it was forced to revert to diesel-fuelled generator power to maintain its reactor cooling systems after an attack on a substation’s communication line was lost during fighting in the area.

Missile, drone and rocket attacks on Ukraine have kept the country on edge with air raid sirens occurring more frequently and bringing a heightened sense of urgency after Monday’s strike killed 19 and wounded more than 100, including many in the capital, Kyiv.

