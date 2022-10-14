Liverpool cannot focus only on stopping Erling Haaland – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool cannot focus only on stopping Erling Haaland – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 12:20 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he cannot afford to focus on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he cannot afford to focus on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he cannot focus heavily on in-form striker Erling Haaland as Manchester City have too many threats elsewhere.

The Norway international has scored 20 times this season, including 15 Premier League goals, and will pose a major threat when the two sides meet at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool kept Haaland at bay in the FA Community Shield before the campaign kicked off but, having got into his stride, the 22-year-old is now a different prospect, already averaging a goal every 52 minutes in all competitions.

Liverpool v Manchester City – FA Community Shield – King Power Stadium
Erling Haaland was kept at bay by Liverpool’s defence in the FA Community Shield (Nick Potts/PA)

“Like always when you play against the best striker in the world, you have to make sure he doesn’t get that many balls,” said Klopp.

“That is what you have to defend before you come into the challenge with him so that is what we will try.

“But against City the problem is if you close Haaland down with too many players then you open up gaps for all the other world-class players so that will not make life easier.

“It’s a challenge, a football problem but we try and find solutions.”

FC Copenhagen v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Parken
Erling Haaland scored against Liverpool in the Champions League during his time at Red Bull Salzburg (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool have faced Haaland on two other occasions prior to this season when they came up against Red Bull Salzburg twice in the Champions League in 2019.

But even against a then raw 19-year-old they could not stop him scoring.

“When he was very young you could see the potential. It was insane,” he added.

“I don’t think he started against us in the home game, he was injured and came on but we were already pretty busy with thinking about him and how can we shut him down. He scored anyway.

“Physically he sets new standards, the combination of being really physical and technical, his orientation on the pitch is exceptional – he knows always where the decisive gaps are and is barely offside – so many things for making a striker.

“(He has) some of the best players around him in the world in setting up goals and finding the right moments for the passes: Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, (Riyad) Mahrez – they are all really good at that so it’s a perfect fit, no doubt about that.”

Mohamed Salah File Photo
Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in Liverpool’s Champions League win over Rangers in midweek (Steve Welsh/PA)

Klopp can at least take some comfort from his main man up front Mohamed Salah getting back among the goals.

The Egypt international scored a hat-trick in just over six minutes in the 7-1 Champions League drubbing of Rangers to make it five goals in as many appearances.

“It helps for sure. Definitely,” said Klopp on the confidence boost it provided.

“What can I say, the best thing you want for your strikers is that they score and they all scored or were all involved in goals and that’s good.”

Salah’s introduction as a 68th-minute substitute saw him operate centrally in a 4-4-2 formation.

The 30-year-old has played as the spearhead of the attack occasionally for Klopp but the Reds boss did not believe the switch in position made that much difference as they were playing against opponents who were rapidly capitulating.

“In this game it was the change we made because Mo came on and Harvey (Elliott) stayed on the pitch and we didn’t change systems,” said Klopp.

“He can play that position but he can play the wider position as well. It is in the moments when he finished the situations off he was more central, that makes sense.

“But it was still his space, especially for two goals. He was more flexible and that flexibility is what we need in our offensive moments but it is not so different.

“I don’t think it had too much to do with the position. You need to be flexible, to fill up the spaces, you need to force the defensive players to react in different scenarios.

“It is quite comfortable when you are always in the same space as an attacker as the defender knows when the ball is coming ‘I can be there’.

“If we are more flexible it makes it immediately much more difficult and that was really good in those moments.

“But I think two of the moments were still in his position, so nothing special.”

