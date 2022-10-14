Heir to Dutch throne forced to stay at home amid security fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heir to Dutch throne forced to stay at home amid security fears

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 12:34 pm
Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia (AP)
Heir to the Dutch throne Princess Amalia (AP)

The teenage heir to the Dutch throne has been forced to give up on Amsterdam’s student life and live instead at her parents’ palace, the latest indication of just how much of a threat organised crime poses to Dutch society.

Queen Maxima said her eldest daughter, Amalia, “can’t leave home” and that this has “enormous consequences for her life”.

A visibly emotional Maxima said at the end of a state visit to Sweden on Thursday that the 18-year-old princess “doesn’t live in Amsterdam and can’t really go out”.

She said that despite the security concerns, the princess is continuing her studies.

The Queen’s words offered rare insight into the sense of unease felt by royal house.

It is also indicative of the fear shared by the Dutch and others across Europe that criminal gangs involved in the lucrative drug trade are proliferating.

The Dutch justice minister last week hosted a meeting at which six nations pledged to step up cooperation in the fight against organised crime.

That meeting came after security around Belgium’s justice minister, Vincent Van Quickenborne, was beefed up following the arrest of four Dutch men in the Netherlands on suspicion of a plot to kidnap him.

Belgium and the Netherlands are home to the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam, two key hubs for networks trafficking huge amounts of cocaine into Europe.

Another example underlining the gravity of the gang threat was a move by Dutch prosecutors this week to add terrorism to charges that a suspect faces over the killing of popular crime reporter Peter R de Vries last year.

Prosecutors said the suspect posted online a grisly video he recorded of De Vries after he was shot in an Amsterdam street to amplify the impact.

Amalia, 18, is studying Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at Amsterdam University and was supposed to be living in a house with other students in the heart of the city’s historic canal network.

Instead, she is still at home in nearby The Hague, her mother said. “She doesn’t have a student life,” Maxima said.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who reportedly also has had his personal security increased amid threats, called it “terrible news” for Amalia.

“I can’t say anything about threats and security measures. I can assure you that everybody in government who knows about this and is involved is doing their utmost to ensure she is safe,” he told reporters in The Hague.

Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported last month that security for Amalia and Rutte had been tightened amid fears of criminal plots targeting them. Police and intelligence officials declined to comment on the report.

Justie minister Dilan Yeşilgoz-Zegerius tweeted that “measures have been taken around the Crown Princess’ security” but said she could not elaborate on “concrete threats or specific security measures”.

“It is terrible that this is necessary. In particular for the Crown Princess herself,” she added.

