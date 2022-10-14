Two Palestinians killed by Israelis after raid in refugee camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two Palestinians killed by Israelis after raid in refugee camp

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 2:49 pm
Gunmen attend the funeral of Matin Dababa in the Jenin refugee camp (AP)
Gunmen attend the funeral of Matin Dababa in the Jenin refugee camp (AP)

Israel’s military has carried out an arrest raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gun battles, according to Palestinian reports.

It was the latest bloodshed in what has become the deadliest year in the territory since 2015.

Palestinian militant groups claimed both the dead as members, though there were conflicting statements about the circumstances surrounding the death of one of them, a hospital doctor.

The Palestinian health ministry said Dr Abdullah al-Ahmed was on duty, attending to the wounded outside his hospital when he was shot.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed offshoot of the secular Fatah party, claimed he was a member. In a post announcing his death, the group said he was killed “in an armed clash” with Israeli forces while he was “defending the homeland”.

Matin Dababa funeral
Mourners carry the body of Matin Dababa at his funeral in the Jenin refugee camp (AP)

The poster showed him posing with two assault rifles.

The second man killed on Friday in the Jenin refugee camp was identified by the militant group Islamic Jihad as a field commander.

The camp is a stronghold of Islamic Jihad, a Fatah rival, and has been a frequent flash point for confrontations.

Five people were wounded in the fighting, including two paramedics as an ambulance was caught in the crossfire, the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported.

Video showed an ambulance trapped in a narrow alley of the camp trying to retrieve a dead body as gunshots rang out.

The Israeli army said it entered Jenin on Friday to arrest a wanted Hamas militant who had carried out recent attacks against Israeli security forces.

Diaa Muhammad Yusef Salama, 24, was armed with an M16 assault rifle as Israeli security forces apprehended him and two other suspects, it added.

The raid set off a gunfight between soldiers and armed Palestinians. Photos showed smoke billowing from the camp after militants apparently detonated explosives. The army said it opened fire on the armed men and warned uninvolved residents that they were risking their lives by being in the area.

Israel Palestinians
A Palestinian member of the Islamic Jihad militant group march during a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the movement’s foundation, in the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank (AP)

At one point, a firefight erupted outside the local hospital, witnesses said. The doctor who worked in the licensing department was shot in the head as he left the building to tend to a wounded man in the hospital yard, said hospital director Wisam Bakr, adding he knew nothing about reports Dr al-Ahmed belonged to a militant group.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, condemned Friday’s shootings as “extrajudicial killings”.

“The Israeli government has crossed all the red lines,” he said.

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2015. The fighting has surged since a series of Palestinian attacks in the spring killed 19 people in Israel.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel says the raids are needed to dismantle militant networks at a time when Palestinian security forces are unable or unwilling to do so.

