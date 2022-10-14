Brothers given 40-year jail terms for murdering Maltese journalist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brothers given 40-year jail terms for murdering Maltese journalist

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 7:02 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 7:59 pm
Mandy Mallia, sister of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, lights candles in front of a picture of her sister in Valletta (Jonathan Borg/AP)
Mandy Mallia, sister of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, lights candles in front of a picture of her sister in Valletta (Jonathan Borg/AP)

Two brothers have been jailed for 40 years after they pleaded guilty to the murder of an anti-corruption journalist in Malta.

Hours earlier at the start of the trial in a Valletta courthouse, George Degiorgio, 59, and Alfred Degiorgio, 57, had entered not guilty pleas.

They were charged with planting the bomb that blew up Daphne Caruana Galizia’s car as she drove near her home on October 16 2017.

Car wreckage
The wreckage of Ms Caruana Galizia’s car (AP)

Ms Caruana Galizia investigated suspected corruption among political and business circles in the tiny European Union nation, which is a financial haven in the Mediterranean.

“This is an important step forward, to deliver justice in a case that represents a dark chapter in Malta’s history,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said shortly after the sentencing.

One of her sons, Matthew Caruana Galizia, told reporters: “I’m relieved that they have been convicted and sentenced. Now it’s about the remaining cases,” he said, referring to prosecution of other defendants.

But he said the five years it took to reach this stage of justice for his mother was “far too long”.

Prosecutors alleged that the brothers were hired by a top Maltese businessman with government ties. That businessman has been charged and will be tried separately.

In the run-up to the trial, the Degiorgio brothers had denied the charges. A third suspect, Vincent Muscat, avoided a trial after earlier changing his plea to guilty. Muscat is serving a 15-year sentence.

At the start of the trial, Alfred Degiorgio pleaded not guilty while his brother declared that he had nothing to say which the court interpreted as a not guilty plea.

During the prosecution’s opening arguments, the state argued they had evidence involving mobile phones that would link the defendants to the bombing.

The brothers had unsuccessfully tried to negotiate a pardon in exchange for naming bigger alleged conspirators, including a former minister whose identity has not been revealed.

The bomb had been placed under the driver’s seat and the explosion was powerful enough to send the car’s wreckage flying over a wall and into a field.

Malta Journalist Slain Trial
Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in 2017 (Jon Borg/AP)

A top Maltese investigative journalist, Ms Caruana Galizia, 53, had written extensively on her website, Running Commentary, about suspected corruption in political and business circles in the Mediterranean island nation, an attractive financial haven.

Among her targets were people in then-prime minister Joseph Muscat’s inner circle whom she accused of having offshore companies in tax havens disclosed in the Panama Papers leak. But she also targeted the opposition. When she was killed she was facing more than 40 libel suits.

The arrest of a top businessman with connections to senior government officials two years after the murder sparked a series of mass protests in the country, forcing Mr Muscat to resign.

Yorgen Fenech was indicted in 2019 for alleged complicity in the murder, by either ordering or instigating the commission of the crime, inciting another to commit the crime or by promising to give a reward after the fact. He was also indicted for conspiracy to commit murder. Fenech has entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

No date has been set for his trial.

A self-confessed middleman, taxi driver Melvin Theuma, was granted a presidential pardon in 2019 in exchange for testimony against Fenech and the other alleged plotters. Two men, Jamie Vella and Robert Agius, have been charged with supplying the bomb, but their trial has not yet begun.

