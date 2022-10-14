Musk asks US government to take over funding of satellite network for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Musk asks US government to take over funding of satellite network for Ukraine

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 10:50 pm
Elon Musk has provided satellite communications for Ukraine (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)
Elon Musk has provided satellite communications for Ukraine (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)

The US Defence Department has received a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding of his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since the beginning of the war with Russia.

US officials said the issue has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing up the request.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said: “We can confirm the department received correspondence from SpaceX about the funding of Starlink, their satellite communications product in Ukraine. We remain in communication with SpaceX about this and other topics.”

Mr Musk began sending Starlink satellite dishes to Ukraine just days after Russia invaded in February. On February 28, Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted a photo of the first Starlink kits arriving on the back of a truck.

“You are most welcome,” Mr Musk tweeted back.

His generosity was hailed by Ukrainians and seen as a game changer in war tactics — the Russians could try to cut Ukrainian ground communications but it could not control space.

The Starlink system of more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites has provided broadband internet to more than 150,000 Ukrainian ground stations. Early on Friday, Mr Musk tweeted that it was costing SpaceX 20 million dollars a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs.

In addition to the terminals, he tweeted that the company has to create, launch, maintain and replenish satellites and ground stations.

The Starlink satellite internet’s vital role in Ukraine’s defence cannot be overstated.

It has, for example, assisted front-line reconnaissance drone operators in targeting artillery strikes on key Russian assets.

A senior military official on Friday made it clear that the US believes the system has proved exceptionally effective on the battlefield.

In a tweet on Friday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak said Ukraine will find a solution to keep Starlink working.

“Let’s be honest. Like it or not, @elonmusk helped us survive the most critical moments of war. Business has the right to its own strategies,” he tweeted. “We expect that the company will provide stable connection till the end of negotiations.”

In response to multiple questions during the briefing, Ms Singh said the Pentagon was working with the Ukrainian Defence Ministry. “We know that there is this demand, and (satellite communications) capability … is needed and we want to be able to ensure that there are stable communications for the Ukrainian forces and for Ukraine.”

The request from the world’s richest man to have the Pentagon take over the hundreds of millions of dollars he says the system is costing comes on the heels of a Twitter war between Mr Musk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In tweets overnight Mr Musk referred to the friction, suggesting it may affect his decision to end his company’s largesse in funding the systems.

In a Twitter exchange last week, Mr Musk argued that to reach peace Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized in 2014. He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join Nato.

He also started a Twitter poll asking whether “the will of the people” should decide if seized regions remain part of Ukraine or become part of Russia.

In a sarcastic response, Mr Zelenskyy posted a Twitter poll of his own asking “which Elon Musk do you like more?” – “One who supports Ukraine” or “One who supports Russia”.

Mr Musk replied to Mr Zelensky that “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Firefighters work to pump out oil in the area of a leak from a pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Germany near the village of Zurawice, Poland (AP)
Oil flow from Russia to Germany resumes after Polish operator fixes pipe leak
It was a frustrating day for James Maddison (Tim Goode/PA)
Frustrating afternoon for James Maddison and Leicester in Palace draw
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during a congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP)
Scholz pushes for EU reforms including end of need for unanimity on decisions
Mason Greenwood was first arrested in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail
David De Gea marks his 500th appearance for Manchester United on Sunday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
David De Gea: To make 500 appearances for Manchester United is ‘unbelievable’
People cross a footbridge during dusk in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Kyiv area energy plant damaged in Russian missile strike
A relative of a missing miner breaks down outside the site (Khalil Hamra/AP)
Forty-one confirmed dead in coal mine blast in Turkey
A Ukrainian territorial defence deminer searches for mines near Hrakove village (Francisco Seco/AP)
Ukrainian deminers bid to restore semblance of safety after Russian retreat
Pep Guardiola, left, is preparing for another battle with Jurgen Klopp (right) and Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA)
Nothing has changed – Pep Guardiola still holds Liverpool in very high esteem
A man walks past burning tyres set up by protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry (Odelyn Joseph/AP)
UN warns millions in Haiti facing acute hunger

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to an address on King Edward Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of woman found in Macduff house treated as 'unexplained'
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition piping competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye piper takes Gold at day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod…
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod
Celt Street in Inverness. Image: Google Street View.
Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
The exterior of the World's End pub in Edinburgh. The Hunt for the World's End Killers is an important piece of social history.
PAUL WHITELAW: World's End Killers documentary a sensitive and important work
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
The recently closed Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Post-Belmont, Aberdeen's got a bigger cultural void than Nadine Dorries
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Jim McInally has sympathy for Peterhead players after early-season struggles
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury Picture shows; The Fingal in Edinburgh. The Fingal in Edinburgh. Supplied by Jon Perkins Date; Unknown
Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury

Editor's Picks

Most Commented