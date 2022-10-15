Pakistan floods recovery could take three years, minister warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pakistan floods recovery could take three years, minister warns

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 7:38 am
Homes surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province (Zahid Hussain/AP)
Homes surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province (Zahid Hussain/AP)

It could take “close to three years” for Pakistan to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced another 7.9 million, the country’s new finance minister has said.

Ishaq Dar, who took the finance post last month for the fourth time in his career, said losses from the floods are estimated to surpass £28 billion and the cost of rebuilding damaged infrastructure will exceed £14 billion.

Monsoon rains, likely made worse by climate change, hammered Pakistan for months starting in mid-June, damaging or washing away two million homes.

Ishaq Dar
Finance minister Ishaq Dar said rebuilding from the devastating floods will take time (Alex Brandon/AP)

Mr Dar said rebuilding “can’t be done overnight” and will take “maybe close to three years”, though he acknowledged he is “not an engineer”.

The World Bank last month pledged £1.8 billion in flood aid.

Mr Dar returned to the finance ministry at a difficult time for Pakistan. Moody’s Investors Service, citing Pakistan’s decreased foreign currency reserves, this month downgraded the country’s government debt.

With inflation running at more than 20% year-over-year, Pakistan’s currency the rupee has fallen 19% against the dollar this year.

Flooding damage
As the floodwaters receded, the damage left behind became clear (Arshad Butt/AP)

But Mr Dar, who earned a reputation for supporting a strong rupee during his earlier tenure as finance minister, noted the currency rallied upon his return to the job – it is up nearly 10% against the dollar since late September.

Mr Dar was in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The visit got off to a rocky start.

He was heckled and called “a thief” by an unidentified individual upon arrival on Thursday at Dulles International Airport.

On Friday, he shrugged off the incident, which was captured on video and shared online, as the act of a political opponent of the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

“Obviously, this is domestic politics which has gone cross-border,” Mr Dar said. “That shouldn’t be.”

