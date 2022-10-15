Ukrainian deminers bid to restore semblance of safety after Russian retreat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian deminers bid to restore semblance of safety after Russian retreat

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 9:54 am
A Ukrainian territorial defence deminer searches for mines near Hrakove village (Francisco Seco/AP)
A Ukrainian territorial defence deminer searches for mines near Hrakove village (Francisco Seco/AP)

Beside an abandoned Russian military camp in eastern Ukraine, the body of a man is sprawled in the grass – a civilian who had fallen victim to a tripwire land mine set by retreating Russian forces.

Nearby, a group of Ukrainian deminers with the country’s territorial defence forces worked to clear the area of dozens of other deadly mines and unexploded ordnance – a push to restore a semblance of safety to the cities, towns and countryside in a region that spent months under Russian occupation.

The deminers, part of the 113th Kharkiv Defence Brigade of Ukraine’s territorial defence forces, walked deep into fallow agricultural lands along a muddy road between fields of dead sunflowers overgrown with high weeds.

Two soldiers, each with a metal detector in hand, slowly advanced up the road, scanning the ground and waiting for the devices to give a signal.

Russia Ukraine War Mines
Items abandoned by Russian forces as they retreated from an area near Hrakove village, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)

When one detector emitted a high tone, a soldier knelt to inspect the mud and grass, probing it with a metal rod to see what might be buried just below the surface.

The detector’s hit could indicate a spent shell casing, a piece of rusting iron or a discarded aluminium can. Or, it could be an active land mine.

Oleksii Dokuchaev, the commander of the demining brigade based in the eastern Kharkiv region, said hundreds of mines have already been discharged in the area around the village of Hrakove where they were working, but that the danger of mines across Ukraine will persist for years to come.

“One year of war equals 10 years of demining,” he said. “Even now we are still finding munitions from the Second World War, and in this war they’re being planted left and right.”

Russian forces hastily fled the Kharkiv region in early September after a rapid counter-offensive by Ukraine’s military retook hundreds of square miles of territory following months of Russian occupation.

While many settlements in the region have finally achieved some measure of safety after fierce battles reduced many of them to rubble, Russian land mines remain an ever-present threat in both urban and rural environments.

Russia Ukraine War Mines
Ukrainian territorial defence deminers search for mines near Hrakove village (Francisco Seco/AP)

Small red signs bearing a white skull and crossbones line many of the roads in the Kharkiv region, warning of the danger of mines just off the pavement. Yet sometimes, desperation drives local residents into the minefields.

The local man whose body lay near the abandoned Russian camp was likely searching for food left behind by the invading soldiers, Mr Dokuchaev said, an additional danger posed by the hunger experienced by many in Ukraine’s devastated regions.

The use of the kind of tripwire land mines which killed him is prohibited under the 1997 Ottawa Treaty – of which Russia is not a signatory – which regulates the use of anti-personnel land mines, he said.

“There are rules of war. The Ottawa Convention says that it’s forbidden to place mines or any other munitions with tripwires. But Russians ignore it,” he said.

The deminers had cleared the road of anti-personnel mines the previous day, allowing them to search for anti-tank mines hidden beneath the ground that could destroy any vehicles driving over them.

They hope to bring vehicles deep enough into the area to retrieve an abandoned Russian armoured personnel carrier, the engine of which they plan to salvage. A vehicle would also need to be brought in by local police to retrieve the body.

Russia Ukraine War Mines
Smoke from an explosion as Ukrainian forces destroyed Russian anti- tank mines (Francisco Seco/AP)

The deminers reached the abandoned camp, set in a grove of trees and strewn with the remains of the months the Russian soldiers had spent there: rotting food rations in wooden ammunition boxes, strings of high-calibre bullets, a stack of yellowing Russian newspapers, and trenches filled with refuse.

After a thorough scan of the area, the servicemen recovered two Soviet-made TM-62 anti-tank mines and six pneumatically armed fuses and placed them in a depression on the edge of the camp, taped into a bundle along with 400 grams of TNT.

Mr Dokuchaev placed an electric detonator into the explosive charge and connected it to a long length of wire before taking cover with his men at a distance of more than 100 metres.

When the charge was detonated – something the servicemen laughingly called “bada-boom” – the immense blast ripped through the air, causing a cascade of autumn leaves to fall from the surrounding trees and emitting a tall plume of smoke.

After the mines had been destroyed, Mr Dokuchaev – a former photographer who enlisted with the territorial defence forces after the outbreak of war – said the work his brigade is doing is essential to keep civilians safe as they pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.

Despite the dangers, he said, he enjoys his work.

“I don’t know what I’ll do after our victory,” Mr Dokuchaev said. “Life is boring without explosions.”

