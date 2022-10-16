Flames extinguished after nine injured in Iran prison blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flames extinguished after nine injured in Iran prison blaze

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 9:44 am
A charred building after a fire at Evin Prison in Tehran, Iran (IRNA/AP)
A charred building after a fire at Evin Prison in Tehran, Iran (IRNA/AP)

A blaze at a notorious jail housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital injured at least nine people but was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, state media said on Sunday.

Flames and smoke rising from Tehran’s Evin Prison had been widely visible on Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the jail.

State media said the fire broke out after a fight between prisoners, in an apparent attempt to distance the events there from the ongoing protests. Hundreds are being held at Evin, where human rights groups have reported repeated abuses of prisoners.

Iran Protests
Fire damage at Evin Prison in Tehran, Iran (IRNA/AP)

On Sunday, state TV aired video of the fire’s aftermath, showing scorched walls and ceilings in a room it said was the upper floor of a sewing workshop at the prison.

Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansouri said: “This fire was caused by a fight between some prisoners in a sewing workshop. The workshop was set up to create jobs.”

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported on Saturday that there were clashes between prisoners in one ward and jail staff, citing a senior security official.

The official said inmates set fire to a warehouse full of prison uniforms, which caused the blaze. He said the “rioters” were separated from the other prisoners to de-escalate the conflict.

The official said the “situation is completely under control” and that firefighters were extinguishing the flames.

Iran Protests The Diaspora
Demonstrators hold placards outside the Iranian Embassy in London (Alastair Grant/AP)

Later, Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi said that calm had returned to the prison and that the unrest was not related to the protests which have swept the country for four weeks.

IRNA later reported that nine people had been injured, without elaborating. It published video showing burnt debris scattered around a building, with firefighters hosing down the blaze’s embers.

Families of inmates gathered near the prison on Sunday hoping for news of their loved ones inside.

Masoumeh, 49, who only gave her first name, said her 19-year-old son was sent to the prison two weeks ago after taking part in the street protests. “I cannot trust news about his health, I need to see him closely,” she said.

Reza, who also gave only his first name, said his brother has been in Evin Prison since last year after he was involved in a violent quarrel. “He did not call us in recent days and following last night’s fire I am here to learn what happened to him,” he said.

Chile Iran Protest
Pictures of Iranians, said to have died during protests, hang at the entrance to f Iran’s embassy in Santiago, Chile (Esteban Felix/AP)

The US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran reported that an “armed conflict” broke out within the prison walls. It said shots were first heard in Ward 7 of the jail. This account could not immediately be corroborated.

Footage of the fire circulated online. Videos showed shots ringing out as plumes of smoke rose into the sky amid the sound of an alarm.

A protest broke out on the street soon afterwards, with many chanting “Death to the Dictator!” – a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and burning tyres, the videos showed.

The semi-official Fars news agency, believed to be close to the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, said on Sunday that some prisoners who tried to escape entered a minefield situated in the northern part of the prison.

“It is said the sound of explosions was related to the case,” the report said, offering no additional details.

Witnesses said police blocked roads and highways to Evin and that at least three strong explosions were heard coming from the area.

Germany Call To Prayer
People protest outside the Central Mosque in Cologne, Germany, against the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini (Martin Meissner/AP)

Traffic was heavy along major freeways near the prison, which is in the north of the capital, and many people honked to show their solidarity with protests.

Riot police were seen riding on motorbikes toward the facility, as were ambulances and fire engines. Witnesses reported that the internet was blocked in the area.

The prison fire occurred as protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday. Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement concluded its fourth week.

The protests erupted after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. She was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Iran’s government insists Ms Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.

Germany PES Congress
People protest during the congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran (Michael Sohn/AP)

On Sunday, Iran’s parliament published a statement claiming that Ms Amini did not die from any physical blow but that she fell and police waited too long to get treatment for her.

It urged police to offer an apology and provide more training to its staff. It also suggested police wear cameras on their uniforms and install them in cars used to transfer detainees.

US President Joe Biden, on a trip to Oregon, said the Iranian “government is so oppressive” and that he had an “enormous amount of respect for people marching in the streets”.

Evin Prison, which holds detainees facing security-related charges and includes dual citizens, has been charged by rights groups with abusing inmates.

The facility has long been known for holding political prisoners as well as those with ties to the West who have been used by Iran as bargaining chips in international negotiations.

