Kremlin blames Ukraine for rocket attack on Donetsk mayor’s office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Kremlin blames Ukraine for rocket attack on Donetsk mayor’s office

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 10:28 am Updated: October 16, 2022, 7:27 pm
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor’s office in Donetsk, a city controlled by the separatists, while Ukrainian officials said Russian rocket strikes hit a town across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The attacks came as Russia’s war in Ukraine nears the eight-month mark. Kyiv also reported holding the line in continued fierce fighting around Bakhmut, where Russian forces have claimed some gains amid a seven-week Ukrainian counter-offensive that has led Russian troops to retreat from some areas around it.

The municipal mayor’s building in Donetsk was seriously damaged by the rocket attack. Plumes of smoke swirled around the building, which had rows of blown-out windows and a partially collapsed ceiling.

Cars nearby were burned out. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Kyiv did not immediately claim responsibility or comment on the attack.

Russia Ukraine
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Kremlin-backed separatist authorities have accused Ukraine of numerous strikes on infrastructure and residential targets in the occupied regions. They have said Kyiv often uses US-supplied long-range HIMARS rockets, but have not provided corroborating information.

Last week, the Kremlin launched what is believed to be its largest co-ordinated air and missile raids yet on Ukraine’s infrastructure. The wide-ranging retaliatory attacks included the use of self-destructing explosive drones from Iran, and killed dozens of people.

Ukraine’s presidential office said on Sunday that Moscow was shelling towns and villages along the front line in the east, and that “active hostilities” continued in the southern Kherson region.

Kyiv reported at least six people wounded in the latest attack on Nikopol, across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest. The strikes damaged power lines, gas pipelines, and a raft of civilian businesses and residential buildings, they said.

Russia Ukraine
A burnt-out car near an administrative building after shelling in Donetsk (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of firing at and around the plant, which is run by its pre-occupation Ukrainian staff under Russian oversight.

The region of Zaporizhzhia is one of four that Moscow illegally annexed last month, despite the fact that some 20% of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian military control.

In western Russia, along the border with Ukraine, Russian officials said their air defences shot down “a minimum” of 16 Ukrainian missiles in the Belgorod region, Russia’s Ria Novosti reported. The regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said four people were wounded.

Russian authorities in border regions have repeatedly accused Kyiv of firing at their territory, and claimed that civilians were being wounded. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the alleged attacks or commented.

Russia has long used Belgorod as a staging ground for shelling and missile attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Meanwhile, Russia opened an investigation into a shooting in the Belgorod region on Saturday in which two men from a former Soviet republic who were training at a Russian military firing range killed 11 and wounded 15 during target practice, before being slain themselves. The Russian Defence Ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (AP)
New Zealand arts council rejects Shakespeare as ‘imperialism’
Iga Swiatek won the San Diego Open (Gregory Bull/AP)
Iga Swiatek wins eighth title of season at San Diego Open
Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for office again, left, faces Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential debate (AP)
Da Silva and Bolsonaro clash in first one-on-one Brazilian presidential debate
A workshop in Evin prison following a fire (Mizan News Agency via AP)
Iran’s Evin Prison fire death toll rises to eight
A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv (AP)
Central Kyiv rocked by explosions as Russia continues strikes across Ukraine
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates after opening the scoring against Barcelona (Bernat Armangue/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema ends goal drought as Real Madrid ease to El Clasico victory
Chairperson of the African Union commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, left, meets United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres (Craig Ruttle, Pool/AP)
Call for Tigray ceasefire as fighting raises humanitarian fears
Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lifetime bans for fans guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola at Anfield
Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coins thrown at Pep Guardiola during Manchester City’s loss to Liverpool
Ireland celebrate their first try (Danny Lawson/PA)
Luke Keary stars as Ireland ease to opening World Cup win over Jamaica

Most Read

1
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
2
2
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
3
Cafe Connect Mannofield, managed by Kirsty MacRae, is a people friendly cafe through and through. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit
4
Brodie Castle hosted the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Rare whisky display case among treasures brought to Brodie Castle for Antiques Roadshow
5
Police have been at the Macduff home since Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
Death of woman found in home at King Edward Court in Macduff ‘not suspicious’
6
13.10.2022 URN: CR0038901 Willian Wylie is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man brandished meat cleaver and told neighbour: ‘Look at the size of you –…
7
On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
8
Just how should you handle underage drinking?
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…

More from Press and Journal

Woodside Fountain Centre
Aberdeen community group offers free meals to ease financial pressure on families
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change
The capercaillie is dwindling in numbers in Scotland (Photo: godi photo/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: More must be done to save the iconic capercaillie
Scottish Development and Industry (SCDI) chief executive Sara Thiam pictured at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'
Grammar's Craig Shepherd is brought down before the tryline. Picture by Kath Flannery
Aberdeen Grammar's losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the…
Epelle claimed she'd had a glass of wine. Credit: Shutterstock
Mum caught three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit said she only had 'a glass of…
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count
Kremlin blames Ukraine for rocket attack on Donetsk mayor’s office
Lerwick-based Shetland Heatwise all about looking after customers and staff
Leighton McIntosh, left, is sent off for Cove Rangers against Caley Thistle after lashing out at Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Zak Delaney admits he exaggerated contact in Leighton McIntosh clash
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay

Editor's Picks

Most Commented