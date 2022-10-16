Luke Keary stars as Ireland ease to opening World Cup win over Jamaica

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Keary stars as Ireland ease to opening World Cup win over Jamaica

By Press Association
October 16, 2022
Ireland celebrate their first try (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ireland celebrate their first try (Danny Lawson/PA)

Luke Keary proved a class apart as Ireland cruised to a comfortable 48-2 win over Rugby League World Cup debutants Jamaica at Headingley.

The Sydney Roosters half-back was integral to an impressive display from his side, who ran in 10 tries with six more points from the boot of Joe Keyes adding to an early Ed Chamberlain conversion.

It proved a World Cup wake-up call for the Reggae Warriors, who nevertheless drew one of the biggest cheers from the 6,000 crowd when Kieran Rush kicked their only points of the game from a penalty after the first-half hooter.

The underdogs had started the Group C opener confidently enough, and centre Jacob Ogden was first to trouble the video referee in the 10th minute after narrowly failing to get on the end of a grubber kick.

It would prove to be one of precious few threats in the opening period from Jamaica, who were undone by a combination of brute strength and the sheer ingenuity of Keary, who starred on his long-awaited Wolfhounds debut.

Louis Senior opened Ireland’s account in the 13th minute when he surged over in the corner, and captain George King elected to go it alone for his side’s second three minutes later, ringing plenty of alarm bells about the Jamaican rearguard.

A fine interception from Alex Young, brother of new England star Dom, denied Richie Myler a try on his home ground but it was York half-back Brendan O’Hagan who barged through for Ireland’s third with 20 minutes on the clock.

Keary, ruled out of the 2017 competition through injury, inspired Ireland’s fourth try five minutes before the interval when he broke through the middle and combined swiftly with James Bentley who sent winger Chamberlain over in the corner to put his side further ahead.

Jamaica’s first points drew cheers as Rush, one of three Huddersfield Giants players in the debutants’ line-up, held his nerve to kick a penalty after Ireland were penalised for offside.

Jamaica bravely pressed at the start of the second half but their threat soon subsided, and after Keary was denied a deserved try by a timely interception from his opposite number James Woodburn-Hall, Innes Senior crossed for Ireland’s fifth.

Toby King and Louis Senior, with his second, both went over as the Jamaican resistance began to wilt, with Keyes’ second conversion stretching his side’s advantage to 34-2.

Keary and Myler could even afford a smile after the latter fumbled Keary’s clever lay-off on the left flank which would surely have added to the underdogs’ pain.

But Jamaica’s defensive deficiencies were once again laid bare seven minutes from time when alternate James McDonnell bustled his way through their back-line, dragging two Jamaicans with him as he stretched over for the eighth time for Ireland.

Bentley and Frankie Halton crossed late to wrap up a thoroughly convincing opening win for Ireland, and left the Jamaicans with plenty to ponder ahead of next weekend’s daunting clash with New Zealand.

