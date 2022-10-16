Call for Tigray ceasefire as fighting raises humanitarian fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call for Tigray ceasefire as fighting raises humanitarian fears

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 9:51 pm
Chairperson of the African Union commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, left, meets United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres (Craig Ruttle, Pool/AP)
Chairperson of the African Union commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, left, meets United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres (Craig Ruttle, Pool/AP)

Diplomats have called on Ethiopia’s federal authorities and their rivals in the northern region of Tigray to agree to a ceasefire as heavy fighting raises humanitarian fears.

African Union (AU) commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed “grave concern” in a statement on Sunday over the fighting and called for an “immediate, unconditional ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian services”.

AU-led peace talks were due to take place in South Africa earlier this month but were postponed because of logistical and technical issues.

The warring parties had said they were ready to participate in the process even though fighting persists in Tigray.

“The chairperson urges the parties to recommit to dialogue as per their agreement to direct talks to be convened in South Africa by a high-level team led by the AU high representative for the Horn of Africa, and supported by the international community,” Mr Mahamat said in a statement.

Ethiopia Tigray Mother and Child Deaths
Yordanos Mebrahtiu is treated for malnutrition at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia (AP)

The AU statement followed one issued by a UN spokesman who said secretary-general Antonio Guterres was “gravely concerned about the escalation of the fighting” and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Fighting resumed between the Tigray forces and the federal troops in August, bringing an end to a ceasefire in place since March that had allowed much-needed aid to enter the region. Fighting has drawn in forces from Eritrea, on the side of Ethiopia’s federal military.

USAID administrator Samantha Power called on Eritrean forces to withdraw from Tigray and urged the parties to observe a ceasefire, warning in a tweet that up to a 1 million people are “teetering on the edge of famine” in the region.

“The conflict has displaced millions of people, and camps for displaced Ethiopians have also fallen under attack,” said Ms Power, who warned of further bloodshed if Eritrean and Ethiopian federal forces take charge of the camps.

The ceasefire calls came as heavy clashes were reported near the north-western Tigray town of Shire, where an attack on Friday killed an International Rescue Committee worker who was distributing aid supplies.

European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said he was “horrified by the reports of continuous violence, including the targeting of civilians in Shire”.

Tigray forces said in a statement that they welcomed the AU’s ceasefire call.

“We are ready to abide by an immediate cessation of hostilities,” the statement said. Ethiopia’s federal government has yet to respond.

Aid distributions are being hampered by a lack of fuel and an ongoing communications blackout in Tigray. The Associated Press reported on Saturday that a UN team found there were “10 starvation-related deaths” at seven camps for internally displaced people in north-western Tigray, according to an internal document prepared by a humanitarian agency.

Millions of people in northern Ethiopia, including the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar, have been uprooted from their homes and tens of thousands of people are believed to have been killed since the conflict broke out in November 2020.

