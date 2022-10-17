Iran’s Evin Prison fire death toll rises to eight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iran’s Evin Prison fire death toll rises to eight

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 7:29 am
A workshop in Evin prison following a fire (Mizan News Agency via AP)
A workshop in Evin prison following a fire (Mizan News Agency via AP)

Iran’s judiciary has said eight prisoners were killed after a fire at Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison as protests continue nationwide.

Details still remain scarce over the blaze, which broke out on Saturday night as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week.

The judiciary’s Mizan news agency raised the death toll, saying the prisoners had succumbed to their injuries on Sunday.

It said all of the dead had been held on theft charges.

Iran Protests
The scene of clashes in a ward of Evin Prison (Mizan News Agency via AP)

Mizan described the incident as a “fight between inmates and a fire”, though it offered no evidence to support the claim.

Activists outside of Iran say they remain sceptical of the Iranian government’s claims, particularly as their recent descriptions of the nationwide protests have drastically differed with those on the ground.

Flames and thick smoke rising from the prison in Tehran had been widely visible on Saturday night.

In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison.

The blaze was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, state media said.

Iran Protests
A charred building in the aftermath of the fire (IRNA via AP)

Authorities have attempted to distance the events at the prison from the ongoing protests, while state media has offered conflicting accounts of the violence. Hundreds are being held at Evin, where human rights groups have reported repeated abuses of prisoners.

The protests erupted after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

She was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Iran’s government insists Ms Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.

US President Joe Biden, on a weekend trip to Oregon, said the Iranian government is “so oppressive” and that he had an “enormous amount of respect for people marching in the streets”.

Evin Prison, which holds detainees facing security-related charges and includes dual citizens, has been charged by rights groups with abusing inmates.

The facility has long been known for holding political prisoners as well as those with ties to the West who have been used by Iran as bargaining chips in international negotiations.

