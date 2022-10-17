Swedish parliament elects conservative prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swedish parliament elects conservative prime minister

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 11:23 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 4:27 pm
Ulf Kristersson, centre, smiles after being elected as Sweden’s new prime minister at the Parliament in Stockholm (TT via AP)
Ulf Kristersson, centre, smiles after being elected as Sweden’s new prime minister at the Parliament in Stockholm (TT via AP)

The Swedish parliament has elected Ulf Kristersson – the conservative Moderate Party leader – as prime minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party.

Mr Kristersson, 58, was elected by 176-173 votes, and his new government is expected to be presented on Tuesday.

His three-party coalition does not have a majority, but in Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no parliamentary majority against them.

After a month of talks with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, Mr Kristersson presented an agreement that gave them an unprecedented position of influence in Swedish politics.

Jimmie Akesson,
Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats (TT via AP)

They took more than 20% of the vote at the September 11 election.

Mr Kristersson’s centre-right coalition government comprises his party and the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, but he has said it will remain in “close collaboration” with the Sweden Democrats.

He depends on the support of the Sweden Democrats to secure a majority in Parliament, putting the party in a position to influence government policy from the sidelines even without cabinet seats.

The Sweden Democrats were founded in the 1980s by far-right extremists. They toned down their rhetoric and expelled openly racist members under Jimmie Akesson, who took over the party in 2005.

Mr Akesson, who does not consider his party far-right, said he would have preferred cabinet seats for the Sweden Democrats, but he supported the deal that would give his party influence over government policy, including on immigration and criminal justice.

Ulf Kristersson
Mr Kristersson’s administration is being supported by a once radical far-right party (TT via AP)

Since the elections, the populist party has landed the chairmanships of four parliamentary committees and with it, the ability to wield more influence in mainstream Swedish politics.

Mr Kristersson will be replacing Magdalena Andersson, who heads Sweden’s largest party, the Social Democrats, who now are in opposition.

He backs Sweden’s historic bid to join Nato following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The centre-left opposition heavily criticised the new governing coalition, with Lena Hallgren of the Social Democrats calling it “a strange construction”.

Many said it represented a paradigm shift in Sweden and would damage its image in the world as an egalitarian and tolerant nation.

Nooshi Dadgostar, the leader of the former communist Left Party, said her parents who fled from Iran could never have imagined that Sweden would embark on an authoritarian path.

“What is happening now in Sweden is frightening,” she told parliament.

