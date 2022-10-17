Kanye West buying alternative social media platform Parler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Kanye West buying alternative social media platform Parler

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 12:15 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 12:21 pm
Kanye West has begun the process of buying alternative messaging platform Parler after his Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West has begun the process of buying alternative messaging platform Parler after his Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kanye West has begun the process of buying alternative messaging platform Parler after his Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked.

A statement from parent company Parlement Technologies said it has entered into an agreement in principle for the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, to acquire the site.

It said the acquisition “ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancellable ecosystem where all voices are welcome”.

Parler has styled itself as an unbiased platform and has become popular with those banned from Twitter, also hosting prominent American conservative voices.

The social network was removed from app services including Apple and Amazon for a period following the US Capitol attack because of concerns over its role in the violence.

West said: “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

Parler chief executive George Farmer said: “This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech.

“Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”

Under the terms of their agreement in principle, the parties intend to enter into a definitive purchase agreement and expect to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Last week, West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked with a spokesman for Meta, the parent company of the social media platforms, saying the rapper had posted messages which violated its policies.

His Twitter account is still active but he cannot post until the suspension ends, after an unspecified period.

Earlier this month, West was criticised for wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Dua Lipa says the ‘simple pleasure’ of reading has helped her through ‘hectic’ times (PA)
Dua Lipa says ‘simple pleasure’ of reading has helped her through ‘hectic’ times
The Queen Consort meets singer-songwriter Dua Lipa (David Parry/PA)
Camilla brings sister to Booker Prize ceremony and meets Dua Lipa
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Tickets for Glastonbury rise to £340
Aberdeen's DanceLive festival returns this weekend with stunning live performances in the heart of the city.
DanceLive steps out to transform Aberdeen into a vibrant festival city this weekend
Geri Halliwell-Horner has written a new children’s adventure book (Premier/PA)
Geri Halliwell-Horner to publish children’s adventure book series
Pop artist Sir Peter Blake turned 90 in June (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Noel Gallagher and Madness among line-up for Peter Blake’s 90th birthday concert
Amber Davies has confirmed her romance with West End co-star Ben Joyce (Ian West/PA)
Love Island’s Amber Davies: ‘I accidentally fell in love with my co-star’
BTS – V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope (AP)
BTS members ‘will serve in South Korean military’
Roman Kemp has revealed that Ed Sheeran has helped him battle his depression (Matt Crossick/PA)
Roman Kemp: Ed Sheeran gave me advice to help battle depression
Leo Sayer will be celebrating 50 years as a recording artist with a gig at Aberdeen's Music Hall.
Leo Sayer celebrates his golden years with 50th anniversary gig at Music Hall

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

Editor's Picks

Most Commented