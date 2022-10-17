Jurgen Klopp awaits referee’s report regarding further punishment after red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Jurgen Klopp awaits referee’s report regarding further punishment after red card

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 12:19 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 3:13 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card in the victory over Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card in the victory over Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must await referee Anthony Taylor’s report to learn whether he faces additional punishment for his red card in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City.

The Reds boss was dismissed from the technical area late in the game after exploding in anger at the official and his assistant referee after a foul was not given when Bernardo Silva hauled down match-winner Mohamed Salah.

Unlike players, managers do not receive an automatic suspension for a red card so until Taylor’s full report is assessed, the PA news agency understands Klopp is currently free to resume touchline duties at home to West Ham on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates at full-time
In February last year Klopp was fined £45,000 after accepting an FA charge (Peter Byrne/PA)

The match official’s observations will determine whether no further action is required or whether a charge will be issued: should it be a standard charge, Klopp would be asked to accept a one-match ban and a fine.

However, he could also face a non-standard charge if his record shows similar behaviour in the last 12 months.

In February last year Klopp was fined £45,000 after accepting an FA charge for questioning the integrity and/or implied bias of referee Kevin Friend after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Four years ago Klopp was fined £8,000 and warned about his future conduct after running onto the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker after Divock Origi scored a Merseyside derby winner in the sixth minute of added time.

Taylor’s report is also likely to include details of coin-throwing incidents after City boss Pep Guardiola complained in his post-match press conference of being targeted by fans in the Main Stand.

However, unless the incident extended to a large number of fans, it seems likely the governing body will leave Liverpool with the responsibility of identifying and sanctioning the individuals involved.

The club have launched an investigation and have threatened lifetime stadium bans and possible football banning orders.

City are also understood to be unhappy their team coach was targeted on the way home, with the windscreen damaged after an object was allegedly thrown.

In 2018, City’s coach sustained extensive damage on its journey into Anfield after bottles and other objects were thrown by fans lining the streets.

Jurgen Klopp (left) and Pep Guardiola on the touchline
City boss Pep Guardiola (right) said he was targeted by fans throwing coins from the Main Stand (Peter Byrne/PA)

On the field, Liverpool’s confidence-boosting victory, courtesy of Salah’s individual goal, has injected new life into their roller-coaster season.

However, having previously beaten City in the FA Community Shield and hammered Bournemouth 9-0, defender Andy Robertson knows they have to back up their latest win with a string of results to get them back into the race for the top four.

“We were obviously brilliant but we need consistency,” said the Scotland captain on his first start in over a month after injury.

“We’ve had a couple of performances this season where people have said, ‘Can this kick-start the season?’

“It’s such a big win for us against an unbelievable team but it’s only a massive three points if we use it to our advantage.”

Only Alisson Becker has been anywhere near his best form this season and the Brazil international was required to bail out his side on a couple of occasions against City, having kept them in a number of games this season.

But the goalkeeper also provided the pass for Salah’s goal and only former Leeds, Tottenham and Blackburn goalkeeper Paul Robinson (one goal, five assists) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals (one goal, three assists – all for Salah).

Robertson admits they have let down Alisson so far this season.

“I think Ali’s the best in the world, for sure, in what he does,” said the Scot.

“It’s something we trust Ali with, he’s unbelievable with the ball at his feet and he’s got great vision as well.

“When he sees something then we have to react off it and we all pushed up and luckily the ball has ended up in the back of the net.

“We’ve all probably let him down this season in that he’s faced too many shots, he’s had to be making too many saves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester are in administration Mike Egerton/PA)
Rugby authorities to face parliamentary committee over sport’s financial crisis
Pat Cummins is Australia’s new ODI captain (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins named ODI skipper
Ben Garner’s Charlton were comfortable winners (John Walton/PA)
Ben Garner praises Charlton’s work ethic after win over 10-man Portsmouth
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest have lost six of their last seven games (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper urges Nottingham Forest to face up to reality of relegation fight
Djed Spence made his home debut for Tottenham in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Djed Spence feels his tactical knowledge has improved since Tottenham move
AFC Wimbledon have condemned the behaviour of some of their supporters at the weekend (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
AFC Wimbledon condemn ‘unacceptable’ behaviour of fans after Sutton defeat
Eoghan O’Connell scored in Charlton’s win (John Walton/PA)
Ten-man Portsmouth endure night to forget as Charlton secure comfortable win
Karim Benzema capped a memorable year with the 2022 Ballon d’Or trophy (Francois Mori/AP)
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or for first time
Arthur Mourgue scored 18 points as France overcame Greece (Martin Rickett/PA)
France warm up for England clash with win over World Cup debutants Greece
Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second successive year (Francois Mori/AP)
Beth Mead runner-up as Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

Editor's Picks

Most Commented