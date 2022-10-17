EU approves Ukraine training mission and weapon funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

EU approves Ukraine training mission and weapon funds

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 1:25 pm
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (AP)
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (AP)

The European Union has approved a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and a plan to provide around 500 million euro (£434 million) in extra funds to help buy weapons for the war-torn country.

The mission, which will have a headquarters in Brussels and be under the command of French naval officer Vice Admiral Herve Blejean, will initially run for two years with a budget of almost 107 million euro (£92.9 million).

EU headquarters said in a statement that the mission’s aim is to allow the Ukrainian armed forces to “effectively conduct military operations”, so that Ukraine can “defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians”.

The statement added that the EU will provide “individual, collective and specialised training”.

Countries that are not part of the bloc will be allowed to take part in the training effort. The aim initially is to train about 15,000 Ukrainian troops, chiefly in Poland and Germany.

Belgium Russia Ukraine War NATO
Sweden’s defence minister Peter Hultqvist, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Finland’s defence minister Antti Kaikkonen during a meeting in Brussels earlier this month (AP)

It is hoped that the mission will be up and running by mid-November.

Several EU and Nato nations are already training Ukraine’s armed forces on a bilateral basis.

Asked what added value the Brussels-headquartered mission would bring, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he is “strongly convinced that putting together the capacities of the European armies we can offer a much better product”.

Nato started training military instructors in Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The military alliance believes that training the trainers is the most effective way of helping Ukraine’s armed forces as it does not require troops needed for battle to leave the country.

The EU also approved a sixth tranche of money, worth 500 million euro from the European Peace Facility – a fund being used to reimburse member countries that provide weapons, ammunition and non-lethal military support to Ukraine.

Around 10 million euro (£8.6 million) from that sum will be used to provide equipment and supplies, such personal protection gear, first-aid kits and fuel.

It brings to just over three billion euro (£2.6 billion) the total EU sum in security support being made available for Ukraine. Individual countries are also spending more on top of that.

The decisions will come almost eight months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Disabled people feel ‘ignored’ by the Government over the energy crisis, research has found (PA)
Government failing disabled people over cost-of-living crisis, charity warns
Stockton Police chief Stanley McFadden speaks during a press conference on the arrest of suspect Wesley Brownlee (Clifford Oto/The Record/AP)
Suspected California serial killer’s criminal past emerges
Karim Benzema capped a memorable year with the 2022 Ballon d’Or trophy (Francois Mori/AP)
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or for first time
Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second successive year (Francois Mori/AP)
Beth Mead runner-up as Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Jurors selected to hear rape case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis
Flames and smoke rise from the scene after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia (Kooperativ Telegram Channel/AP)
Four dead as fireball engulfs apartment building after Russian jet crashes
A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
What are ‘kamikaze’ Shahed drones and how do they work?
Mike Schank poses with a guitar in 2002 (Gary Porter/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP)
Actor Mike Schank from American Movie, Storytelling and Family Guy dies aged 56
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Kevin Spacey takes to the witness box to deny sex abuse claims
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publish book of wartime speeches

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

Editor's Picks

Most Commented