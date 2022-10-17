Luke Shaw says Erik ten Hag is keeping Manchester United players ‘on their toes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Luke Shaw says Erik ten Hag is keeping Manchester United players ‘on their toes’

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 1:33 pm
Manchester United’s Luke Shaw talks with manager Erik ten Hag during a training session (PA)
Manchester United’s Luke Shaw talks with manager Erik ten Hag during a training session (PA)

Luke Shaw says Erik ten Hag is “keeping everyone on their toes” by dropping underperforming players – something the left-back admits has not always been the case at Manchester United.

After a wretched 2021-22 campaign that started under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ended embarrassingly under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, the Old Trafford giants handed the reins to Ajax’s highly-rated coach.

There have been a number of promising moments since Ten Hag took over, with long-serving left-back Shaw saying there are “very good signs, clear signs” of what he wants as United make progress.

Manchester United Training – AON Training Complex – Wednesday October 5th
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is hoping to improve the team’s fortunes (PA)

But there have also been some downs like the 6-3 derby defeat at Manchester City and humiliation at Brentford – a 4-0 loss that saw the England international dropped and only recently regain a starting spot.

“Yes (I am happy with my performances) but I think the most important thing is the team,” Shaw said. “Whenever I get a chance, whenever I play, I just try to give my best.

“The good thing with this manager, this gaffer, is that if you’re not playing well then you won’t play.

“In the past that’s not been the case but I think the good thing about this manager is that he’s keeping everyone on their toes.

“He makes sure that everyone is 100 per cent every day. If you’re not at it then you won’t play. That’s a positive thing.

“We all know that. And for me I’ve just got to keep working harder.”

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Old Trafford
Hard work is the key for Luke Shaw (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ten Hag certainly has not been afraid to make big calls, having also put captain Harry Maguire on the bench after the Brentford loss and only started Cristiano Ronaldo once in the Premier League since then.

It is an approach that Shaw appreciates having freely admitted he deserved to be replaced at left-back by summer signing Tyrell Malacia.

“To be honest, I didn’t really need (the manager) to say anything to me,” he said. “I knew.

“I knew the first two games were nowhere near good enough. I completely understood that it was my time to come out of the team.

“The results were bad, my performances were not good enough.

Manchester United v Liverpool – Premier League – Old Trafford
Tyrell Malacia kept Shaw sidelined (David Davies/PA)

“I just had to keep training hard every day in training so the manager could see I was training hard.

“I was just waiting for my opportunity and had to bide my time because the team were doing well and we were winning.

“You can’t moan, you just have to be there every day with the team, being involving and helping the team – whether you’re starting or on the bench.”

Shaw impressed Ten Hag with last month’s display in England’s 3-3 draw with Germany and sturdy performances off the bench led him to start United’s last two league games.

Asked if there was anything Ten Hag asked him to work on, Shaw added: “Not really but I think I’m at that age that I think it’s about time I start putting in more consistency.

“Over the years I’ve had a lot of ups and downs. For me, that’s not good enough and not what I want to be achieving.

“For me now it’s all about consistency and I just need to keep training hard, keep the focus and give everything I can for the team.”

Asked about how he becomes more consistent and whether it is down to mentality, the 27-year-old said: “I don’t know about that.

“I have been unlucky with a lot of injuries. I had been feeling good and then picked up a knock, and it took me down a bit.

Manchester United v Manchester City – Premier League – Old Trafford
Shaw says he has been ‘unlucky’ with injuries (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think it was the same over the pre-season. I didn’t have a full pre-season, so I wasn’t really able to do much. I hurt my knee and I think I struggled in pre-season to get the minutes I wanted. I had a few games, but not all of them.

“But that is no excuse. I took full responsibility for the two bad performances at the start. That is when I realised it was important to just get back into the team.”

Shaw was speaking after United’s frustrating 0-0 home draw with Newcastle – a match that is swiftly followed by Wednesday’s Old Trafford clash against Tottenham and Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.

“One that got away I think,” he told the PA news agency. “It’s quite quiet in the changing room.

“We’re disappointed. Where we want to be and what we want to achieve, it’s games like this at home to Newcastle we have to win.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Premier League – Old Trafford
Newcastle frustrated United on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We know that and it was the start of a big week with three games.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted and we know that, but we have to put it behind us and we have a big game on Wednesday. We have to win that.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle turn their attention to facing Everton and extending their five-match unbeaten run.

Summer signing Sven Botman told the club’s official website: “Of course, we hoped for more.

“We always want to win, no matter who we play, but I think we have to be happy with a point. It was a good game against a good team and we now move on to Wednesday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester are in administration Mike Egerton/PA)
Rugby authorities to face parliamentary committee over sport’s financial crisis
Pat Cummins is Australia’s new ODI captain (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins named ODI skipper
Ben Garner’s Charlton were comfortable winners (John Walton/PA)
Ben Garner praises Charlton’s work ethic after win over 10-man Portsmouth
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest have lost six of their last seven games (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper urges Nottingham Forest to face up to reality of relegation fight
Djed Spence made his home debut for Tottenham in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Djed Spence feels his tactical knowledge has improved since Tottenham move
AFC Wimbledon have condemned the behaviour of some of their supporters at the weekend (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
AFC Wimbledon condemn ‘unacceptable’ behaviour of fans after Sutton defeat
Eoghan O’Connell scored in Charlton’s win (John Walton/PA)
Ten-man Portsmouth endure night to forget as Charlton secure comfortable win
Karim Benzema capped a memorable year with the 2022 Ballon d’Or trophy (Francois Mori/AP)
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or for first time
Arthur Mourgue scored 18 points as France overcame Greece (Martin Rickett/PA)
France warm up for England clash with win over World Cup debutants Greece
Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second successive year (Francois Mori/AP)
Beth Mead runner-up as Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

Editor's Picks

Most Commented