Four killed after waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Four killed after waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 1:43 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 2:55 pm
Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv (AP)
Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv (AP)

Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings on fire and sending people scurrying for shelter.

The concentrated use of drones marks the second barrage in as many weeks – after months where air attacks had become become a rarity in central Kyiv.

Energy facilities were struck, and one drone slammed into a residential building, killing four people, authorities in Kyiv said.

The attack drones appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds.

Intense, sustained bursts of gunfire rang out as the aircraft buzzed overhead, as soldiers tried to shoot them down.

Ukraine has become grimly accustomed to such attacks nearly eight months into the Russian invasion, and city life resumed as rescuers picked through the debris.

A firefighter in Kyiv
At least three people were killed in the strikes (AP)

Previous Russian air strikes on Kyiv were mostly carried out with missiles.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday’s barrage came in successive waves of 28 drones – in what many fear could become a more common mode of attack as Russia seeks to avoid depleting its stockpiles of long-range precision missiles.

Five drones plunged into Kyiv itself, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In the Kyiv region, at least 13 drones were shot down, all of them flying in from the south, said a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yurii Ihnat.

The moment a drone strikes
A police officer watches stone and earth debris flying through the air as Russian kamikaze drones hit the centre of the capital Kyiv (AP)

One strike appeared to target the city’s heating network, hitting an operations centre.

Another slammed into a four-storey residential building, ripping a large hole in it and collapsing at least three apartments on top of each other.

Four bodies were recovered, including those of a woman who was six months pregnant and her husband, Mr Klitschko said. An older woman and another man also were killed there.

An Associated Press photographer who was out shooting morning scenes of Kyiv caught one of the drones on camera, its triangle-shaped wing and pointed warhead clearly visible against the blue sky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a social media post: “The whole night, and the whole morning, the enemy terrorises the civilian population.

“Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine.

“The enemy can attack our cities, but it won’t be able to break us.”

Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said in a social media post that Shahed drones were among those used in the strike.

A body bag
A police officer stands next to the covered body of a man killed after one of the drones landed (AP)

Mr Zelensky, citing Ukrainian intelligence services, has previously alleged that Russia has ordered 2,400 of the Shahed drones from Iran.

Russia has rebranded them as Geran-2 drones – meaning geranium in Russian. A photo of debris from one of Monday’s strikes, posted by Mr Klitschko, showed the word Geran-2 marked on a mangled tail-fin.

Iran has previously denied providing Russia with weapons, although its Revolutionary Guard chief has boasted about providing arms to the world’s top powers.

Iranian-made drones have been repeatedly used by Russia elsewhere in Ukraine in recent weeks against urban centres and infrastructure, including power stations.

They are comparatively cheap, costing in the region of 20,000 US dollars (£17,000).

A drone in the air
One of the drones involved in the attack above Kyiv (AP)

Their use in swarms presents a challenge to Ukrainian air defences, said Mr Ihnat, the air force spokesman. Western nations have promised to bolster Ukrainian air defences with systems that can shoot down drones but much of that weaponry has yet to arrive and, in some cases, may be months away.

After months during which strikes in central Kyiv were rare, early morning strikes last week put Kyiv as well as the rest of the country back on edge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said those strikes were in retaliation for the bombing of a bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula with the Russian mainland.

A building on fire
Firefighters work at the scene of more Russian shelling in the centre of Kyiv (AP)

Mr Putin blames Ukraine for masterminding the blast, which suspended traffic over the bridge and curtailed Moscow’s ability to supply Russian troops in the occupied regions of southern Ukraine.

The strike on Kyiv comes as fighting has intensified in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in recent days, as well as the continued Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south near Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Mr Zelensky said in his Sunday evening address that there was heavy fighting around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region.

The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the industrial east known as the Donbas, and were two of four regions annexed by Russia in September in defiance of international law.

On Sunday, the Russian-backed regime in the Donetsk region said Ukraine had shelled its central administrative building in a direct hit. No casualties were reported.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Disabled people feel ‘ignored’ by the Government over the energy crisis, research has found (PA)
Government failing disabled people over cost-of-living crisis, charity warns
Stockton Police chief Stanley McFadden speaks during a press conference on the arrest of suspect Wesley Brownlee (Clifford Oto/The Record/AP)
Suspected California serial killer’s criminal past emerges
Karim Benzema capped a memorable year with the 2022 Ballon d’Or trophy (Francois Mori/AP)
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or for first time
Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second successive year (Francois Mori/AP)
Beth Mead runner-up as Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Jurors selected to hear rape case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis
Flames and smoke rise from the scene after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia (Kooperativ Telegram Channel/AP)
Four dead as fireball engulfs apartment building after Russian jet crashes
A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
What are ‘kamikaze’ Shahed drones and how do they work?
Mike Schank poses with a guitar in 2002 (Gary Porter/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP)
Actor Mike Schank from American Movie, Storytelling and Family Guy dies aged 56
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Kevin Spacey takes to the witness box to deny sex abuse claims
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publish book of wartime speeches

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

Editor's Picks

Most Commented