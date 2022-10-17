Police treatment of fans in Paris ‘constituted criminal assault’, report claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police treatment of fans in Paris ‘constituted criminal assault’, report claims

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 2:21 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 4:08 pm
UEFA and French police have been criticised in an independent report into May’s Champions League final chaos (Adam Day/PA)
UEFA and French police have been criticised in an independent report into May's Champions League final chaos (Adam Day/PA)

An independent report by leading academics into the chaos at May’s Champions League final claims police treatment of fans “constituted criminal assault”.

The report also suggests UEFA’s “egregious failures” led to thousands of supporters being caught up in severe congestion on the approaches to the Stade de France and those who reached the ground being forced up against the perimeter fence as ticketing and turnstile problems caused huge bottlenecks.

In addition to being targeted with violence by local gangs ahead of the showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid in the French capital on May 28, Paris police also used tear gas on supporters waiting to get into the venue and on those in the fan zone several miles away.

Champions League fans file photo
Police used pepper spray against fans outside the Stade de France before the game (Adam Davy/PA)

A panel led by Professor Phil Scraton, who also led the Hillsborough Independent Panel into the 1989 disaster in which 97 Liverpool fans died and has been an advocate for the affected families, has produced its own report based on 485 eyewitness testimonies – two thirds of which mention fearing for their lives on the night.

“Persistent, random police assaults on fans, and unprovoked deployment of tear gas on men, women and children trapped in confined spaces, was reckless and dangerous. It constituted criminal assault,” states the report.

“The hostility of the police prior to the match (at the Fan Zone and stadium approaches), during (in the stadium) and after (at the stadium, the stations and in the City) demonstrated a collective mind-set which resulted in breaches of criminal law.

“At the Stade de France there were egregious failures on all aspects of UEFA’s responsibility for stadium safety.

“Sustained failure in crowd management severely compromised the health and well-being of fans.

“It is clear from fans’ statements that they were put at risk by aggressive policing, ineffectual safety measures and a failure to implement comprehensive stadium safety management plans based on risk management principles.

“Grounded in their understanding, and for some direct experience, of the Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fans prevented a fatal tragedy occurring through their collective action.”

The report stated the organisation of the final showed a lack of coordination between the different actors involved and with the Rugby World Cup and 2024 Olympics to be held at the Stade de France, which was awarded the event in February after St Petersburg was stripped of the event, the concern was the “multiple malfunctions” they identified, and the presence of local criminal gangs, were likely to occur again.

Some of the reports key findings identified aggressive policing, inadequate provision for crowd safety and event management and fans being left traumatised by unprovoked assaults by police and local gangs.

“It is difficult to comprehend the sequence of events that constituted the debacle in Paris, leaving so many people physically injured, psychologically harmed and financially compromised,” said Scraton, Professor Emeritus, School of Law at Queen’s University Belfast.

“Men, women and children were subjected to unprovoked, indiscriminate police violence including tear gas and baton assaults, together with robbery at knife-point by local gangs.

“Many left before the match, those who stayed were subjected to further attacks by riot police and gangs on leaving the stadium and arriving at local stations.

“Responsibility for the collapse in authority, management and safety, lies with those organising and administering the event.”

UEFA’s own independent report into the scenes which saw kick-off delayed by 38 minutes despite large numbers still being stuck outside is due next month and it will not comment on the subject until it is published.

