Four killed as waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Four killed as waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 4:01 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 6:39 pm
Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday October 17 2022 (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)
Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday October 17 2022 (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings on fire and tearing a hole in one of them.

People rushed for shelter or tried to shoot down the kamikazes on Monday.

The concentrated use of the drones is the second barrage in as many weeks — after months where air attacks had become become a rarity in central Kyiv.

The assault sowed terror and frayed nerves as blasts rocked the city.

A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv
A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Energy facilities were hit.

One drone largely collapsed a residential building, killing four people, authorities said.

Intense, sustained bursts of gunfire rang out as the Iranian-made Shahed drones buzzed overhead, apparently from soldiers trying to destroy them.

Others headed for shelter, nervously scanning the skies.

Previous Russian airstrikes on Kyiv were mostly with missiles.

Analysts believe the slower-moving Shahed drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS unless the system fails.

But Ukraine has become grimly accustomed to attacks nearly eight months into the Russian invasion and city life resumed as rescuers picked through debris.

Previous Russian airstrikes on Kyiv were mostly with missiles.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday’s barrage came in successive waves of 28 drones — in what many fear could become a more common mode of attack as Russia seeks to avoid depleting its stockpiles of long-range precision missiles.

Five drones plunged into Kyiv itself, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In the Kyiv region, at least 13 were shot down, all flying in from the south, said Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for Ukraine’s air force.

One strike appeared to target the city’s heating network, hitting an operations centre.

Another slammed into a four-storey residential building, ripping open a gaping hole and collapsing at least three apartments on top of each other.

Four bodies were recovered, including those of a woman who was six months pregnant and her husband, Mr Klitschko said.

An older woman and another man were also killed there.

An Associated Press photographer caught one of the drones on camera, its triangle-shaped wing and pointed warhead clearly visible against the blue sky.

“The whole night, and the whole morning, the enemy terrorises the civilian population,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a social media post.

“Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine.”

He wrote: “The enemy can attack our cities, but it won’t be able to break us.”

Andrii Yermak, head of the presidential office, posted on social media that Shahed drones were used.

Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv
Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Mr Zelensky, citing Ukrainian intelligence services, has previously alleged Russia has ordered 2,400 of the drones from Iran.

Russia has rebranded them as Geran-2 drones — meaning geranium in Russian.

A photograph of debris from one of Monday’s strikes, posted by Mr Klitschko, showed the word Geran-2 marked on a mangled tail fin.

Iran has previously denied providing Russia with weapons, although its Revolutionary Guard chief has boasted about providing arms to the world’s top powers without elaborating.

The drones pack an explosive charge and can linger over targets before nosediving into them.

Their blasts jolted people awake.

Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv
Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Snizhana Kutrakova, 42, who lives close to one of the strikes, said: “I’m full of rage. Full of rage and hate.”

The Russian military said it used “long-range air and sea-based high-precision weapons” to strike Ukrainian military and energy facilities.

They hit “all assigned targets”, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called for European Union sanctions on Iran for providing drones to Russia.

He reiterated Ukraine’s need for air defences and ammunition, saying he had addressed a meeting of EU counterparts from a bomb shelter because air raid sirens were howling.

The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc is gathering evidence about Iran’s alleged sale of drones to Russia and will respond if the allegations prove true.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday: “We are following very closely this use of drones. We are gathering evidence and we will be ready to react with the tools at our disposal.”

The 27-nation bloc on Monday approved a military training programme in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and plans for around 500 million euros (£429 million) in extra funds to help buy weapons for Ukraine.

Iranian-made drones have been used elsewhere in Ukraine in recent weeks against urban centres and infrastructure, including power stations.

At just £17,500 apiece, the Shahed is only a fraction of the cost of higher-tech missiles and conventional aircraft.

The Kalibr cruise missile that Russia has used widely in Ukraine costs the Russian military about £880,000 each.

Drone swarms also challenge Ukrainian air defences.

Western nations have promised systems that can shoot down drones but much of that weaponry has yet to arrive in Ukraine and, in some cases, may be months away.

“The challenges are serious because the air defence forces and means are the same as they were at the beginning of the war,” said Mr Ihnat, the air force spokesman.

elatives and friends of recently killed Ukrainian serviceman Vadim Bereghnuy, 22, say their last goodbye during his funeral in a cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday
Relatives and friends of recently killed Ukrainian serviceman Vadim Bereghnuy, 22, say their last goodbye during his funeral in a cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday (Francisco Seco/AP)

Some air defence weaponry supplied by the West can only be used during daylight hours when targets are visible, he added.

Russia forces also hit energy infrastructure elsewhere on Monday, apparently seeking to compound pressure on Kyiv’s government after previous attacks knocked out power supplies.

Mr Shmyhal, the prime minister, said hundreds of settlements were without power after missile attacks on critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

Ukraine’s nuclear operator said Russian shelling cut off power again to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, one of the most worrying flashpoints of the Russian invasion.

The nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, needs power for critical safety systems.

When shelling severs its power supply lines, the plant is forced to fall back on diesel generators – a temporary stopgap.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had said on Friday there was no need for more widespread attacks against Ukraine — after a barrage of strikes earlier in the week that he said were retaliation for the bombing of a bridge connecting Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia.

However, Mr Putin also said seven of 29 targets designated after the bridge attack were not hit “the way the Defence Ministry had planned” so Moscow’s forces would continue to target them.

He did not specify the targets.

After months during which strikes in central Kyiv were rare, last week’s attacks put the country and its capital back on edge.

Monday’s strike on Kyiv came amid intensified fighting in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as a continued Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south near Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Mr Zelensky said on Sunday there was heavy fighting around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region.

A local man crosses a heavily damaged bridge in Kupyansk, Ukraine
A local man crosses a heavily damaged bridge in Kupyansk, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)

The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the industrial east known as the Donbas and were two of four regions annexed by Russia in September in defiance of international law.

In the south, Ukrainian air forces reported shooting down nine drones over the Mykolaiv region and six more over the Odesa region.

The governor of the eastern Kharkiv region said overnight attacks on a city and villages killed one woman and hurt four more people.

Russia and Ukraine also completed a prisoner swap on Monday, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

It said 110 Russians who were freed included 72 seamen from commercial vessels held since February, while 108 female Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over to Kyiv authorities, with two saying they wanted to stay in Russia.

The Ukrainian side confirmed the exchange but not that two Ukrainians decided to stay in Russia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Flames and smoke engulf a building after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia (Ostorozhno Novosty/AP)
Two dead as fireball engulfs apartment building after Russian jet crashes
A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
What are ‘kamikaze’ Shahed drones and how do they work?
Mike Schank poses with a guitar in 2002 (Gary Porter/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP)
Actor Mike Schank from American Movie, Storytelling and Family Guy dies aged 56
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Kevin Spacey takes to the witness box to deny sex abuse claims
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publish book of wartime speeches
Nathan Ake (left) insists Manchester City do not have a mental block in front of an Anfield crowd (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nathan Ake: Manchester City do not have a mental block playing at Anfield
Actor Ezra Miller, left, seated near lawyer Lisa Shelkrot (Steven Senne/AP)
Flash star Ezra Miller denies stealing bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home
Deputy secretary of the party’s Committee for Discipline and Inspection Xiao Pei (Xinhua via AP)
Communist Party chiefs say five million members probed over corruption
UEFA and French police have been criticised in an independent report into May’s Champions League final chaos (Adam Day/PA)
Police treatment of fans in Paris ‘constituted criminal assault’, report claims
Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv (AP)
Four killed after waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Most Read

1
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
2
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
3
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
4
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
5
military jet raf lossiemouth
WATCH: RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon goes to aid of stricken sailor battling 19ft waves
6
Jo Jamieson has gained strength from the death of her son Dean to support others. Picture: Derek Ironside
Mother of Aberdeen dad Dean Jamieson murdered in 2006 returns to Scotland after 11…
7
The Shetland coastguard helicopter was dispatched.
Fisherman airlifted to hospital after going overboard off Fraserburgh’s coast
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Kieran Kizmucki assaulted a man in Mither Tap bar,. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Pool table queue jumper bottled man who called him out for breaking ‘50p rule’
9
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2
10
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod
Inside Dornoch Cathedral. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirk looks to reduce Sutherland parishes - and move Sunday worship online
Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen.
Accused admits sneaking into Peterhead woman's home - but denies sexually assaulting her
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday October 17 2022 (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon, NHS being let down by A&E system and the Stone…
Andy Gibson in action for Aberdeen in a match against Falkirk in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
'John Lambie swore when he realised I wasn't 6ft' - Former Aberdeen forward Andy…
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
Ross County teenager Adam Mackinnon living early stages of a dream that started during…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented