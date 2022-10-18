Russia attacks Ukrainian energy facilities with missiles and drones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia attacks Ukrainian energy facilities with missiles and drones

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 9:05 am
Firefighters survey the scene after a drone set fire to buildings in Kyiv (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)
Firefighters survey the scene after a drone set fire to buildings in Kyiv (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Russian forces have again peppered Ukraine with missile and drone attacks, mostly targeting energy facilities as winter approaches.

The attacks during the night and into Tuesday morning mostly concentrated on cities in the south and east of Ukraine, which Russia invaded almost eight months ago.

Numerous explosions were heard in the eastern city of Kharkiv, especially in its industrial area south of the city centre.

Russia Ukraine War
More drone attacks have taken place in Kyiv (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, wrote on Telegram that eight rockets were fired from the nearby Russian city of Belgorod. He said there were no injuries.

Russia also shelled the southern city of Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles, killing a man whose body was found in the debris of a two-storey building, according to regional governor Vitalii Kim.

Moscow’s forces also launched Iranian-made drones against the city, with Ukraine shooting down five of them, Operational Command South said.

In the south east city of Dnipro, an energy facility was hit twice and severely damaged, the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said.

UKRAINE Russia
(PA Graphics)

In Kyiv, an energy facility was hit three times while in Zhytomyr, 87 miles west of the capital, another energy facility was struck.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, so-called suicide drones caused a fire at an infrastructure facility.

