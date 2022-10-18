Russia attacks Ukrainian energy facilities with missiles and drones

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russian forces have again peppered Ukraine with missile and drone attacks, mostly targeting energy facilities as winter approaches.

The attacks during the night and into Tuesday morning mostly concentrated on cities in the south and east of Ukraine, which Russia invaded almost eight months ago.

Numerous explosions were heard in the eastern city of Kharkiv, especially in its industrial area south of the city centre.

More drone attacks have taken place in Kyiv (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, wrote on Telegram that eight rockets were fired from the nearby Russian city of Belgorod. He said there were no injuries.

Russia also shelled the southern city of Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles, killing a man whose body was found in the debris of a two-storey building, according to regional governor Vitalii Kim.

Moscow’s forces also launched Iranian-made drones against the city, with Ukraine shooting down five of them, Operational Command South said.

In the south east city of Dnipro, an energy facility was hit twice and severely damaged, the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said.

(PA Graphics)

In Kyiv, an energy facility was hit three times while in Zhytomyr, 87 miles west of the capital, another energy facility was struck.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, so-called suicide drones caused a fire at an infrastructure facility.