A look at the animosity between Liverpool and Man City after latest flashpoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

A look at the animosity between Liverpool and Man City after latest flashpoint

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 2:40 pm
The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City reached new heights on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City reached new heights on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

The bad blood that has surfaced between Liverpool and Manchester City in recent years is now in full view after a feisty Premier League clash between the two clubs at Anfield on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the origins of this animosity.

Firstly, what happened on Sunday?

Jurgen Klopp (left) and Pep Guardiola (right)
There were tensions on the touchline on Sunday with coins thrown towards Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp later sent off (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool put aside a poor start to the season to beat the reigning champions, and the side with whom they have gone head-to-head for the title in recent seasons, 1-0 on an afternoon of high tension.

Amid a ferocious atmosphere, City manager Pep Guardiola complained coins were thrown at him from the crowd as he reacted to Phil Foden having a goal disallowed following a VAR review. Tempers further boiled over on the touchline when Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was sent off for protesting about a decision.

Liverpool issued two statements after the game, the first condemning the coin-throwing and the second expressing deep disappointment at the behaviour of some City fans. They highlighted “vile chanting” and vandalism – namely graffiti – referencing the Heysel and Hillsborough tragedies. City later said the windscreen of one of their team buses was cracked after being struck by an object as it left the stadium.

What has been City’s response to Liverpool’s statement about their fans?

Jurgen Klopp
Comments from Klopp in a pre-match press conference are understood to have annoyed City (Peter Byrne/PA)

While Guardiola sarcastically referred to the poor aim of Liverpool fans while addressing the coin-throwing issue, City have not officially commented on the matters relating to their fans. They do not condone such behaviour but it is understood there are people within the club who feel that Klopp’s pre-match comments relating to City’s wealth were needlessly antagonistic and inflamed tensions between the sets of supporters.

Klopp suggested that clubs such as City who are effectively state-owned had “no ceiling” and could “do what they want” financially. He said he did not feel others could compete. With some at City understood to have taken an extremely dim view of these comments, the ill-feeling between the clubs seems to have reached new levels.

How did this all start?

Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League in 2012
The rivalry has grown since City won the Premier League in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Although there is a long history of rivalry between the cities of Liverpool and Manchester owing to their industrial past, there was little enmity between these two football clubs prior to the modern era. In fact, some would say they previously had time for each other given their mutual loathing of Manchester United.

Things began to change about a decade ago as City rose to become Premier League winners following Sheikh Mansour’s takeover. With Liverpool, newly owned by Fenway Sports Group, heading back to the top after a long barren spell, the clubs came to compete for the top prizes not only domestically, but in Europe too.

The arrivals of their inspirational managers – Klopp in 2015 and Guardiola the following year – took standards on the field to remarkable heights and they have seen each other as the main team to beat.

When did the rivalry become hostile?

Because there is a high level of mutual respect between Klopp and Guardiola, who rarely seem to engage in mind games, the rivalry until now has largely been sporting but, make no mistake, there have been signs that hostility has been growing in recent years.

Most notoriously, the City team bus was pelted with missiles, suffering extensive damage, as it made its way through crowded streets to Anfield for a Champions League tie in 2018. A supporters’ coach was also attacked ahead of a key title clash in 2014. Raheem Sterling’s transfer from Liverpool to City in 2015 also went down badly on Merseyside, adding to the bitterness.

Have there been any other incidents or flashpoints?

Manchester City give Liverpool a guard of honour in 2020
Bernardo Silva (far left) did not applaud as City gave Liverpool a guard of honour in 2020 (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)

There have been occasional incidents involving players that have exacerbated or highlighted the rivalry.

In 2019, a video of City players singing a tasteless song about Liverpool fans went viral and sparked anger. Later that year Sterling and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez reportedly had to be separated after a scuffle whilst on England duty and, in 2020, Bernardo Silva refused to join City team-mates in a guard of honour acknowledging the Reds’ title success.

Now it seems that, after Sunday’s game and the subsequent accusations and counter-claims, there will be plenty of needle next time the two sides meet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of footballer Mason Greenwood, appearing in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. All three charges relate to the same woman (PA)
Bail granted for rape attempt accused footballer Mason Greenwood
Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland claimed a thrilling victory over Scotland (David Davies/PA)
Andy Balbirnie celebrates Ireland’s ‘pretty special’ achievement at World Cup
The company behind the European Super League has appointed a new chief executive (Adam Davy/PA)
Breakaway European Super League ‘could be running by 2024’ says chief executive
Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
England bowler Reece Topley out of T20 World Cup with an ankle injury
Wout Faes has impressed for Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)
He’s shown his qualities – Brendan Rodgers talks up Wout Faes
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest claimed a goalless draw at Brighton on Tuesday evening (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Steve Cooper has full belief in Nottingham Forest as they continue to adapt
Curtis Campher led a remarkable chase as Ireland beat Scotland (Adam Davy/PA)
Curtis Campher and George Dockrell carry Ireland to World Cup win over Scotland
Jorginho has been unable to find an agreement over a new contract in his early negotiations with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Football rumours: Jorginho’s new Chelsea contract stalls after pay rise request
Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu tested positive for cocaine (Sean Dempsey/PA)
On this day in 2004: Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu admits drug offence
Stonewall hopes to highlight LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar during the World Cup (PA Archive)
Stonewall calls on players and fans to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights at World…

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

hebcelt festival
Sold-out HebCelt festival boosted local economy by over £4m
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience

Editor's Picks

Most Commented