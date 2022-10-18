I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 7:43 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected suggestions his comments inflamed the atmosphere in Sunday’s win over Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected suggestions his comments inflamed the atmosphere in Sunday's win over Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.

The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.

After the match, City, who also claimed one of their coaches had sustained windscreen damage from something thrown from the street, expressed privately a view that Klopp talking about their limitless spending power – and that of other Gulf state-owned clubs Newcastle and Paris St Germain – had contributed to a fiery Anfield atmosphere.

Klopp took exception, suggesting he was deliberately misunderstood.

“That is the life of people who speak in public. It is not the first time I am misunderstood,” Klopp, who on Tuesday was charged by the Football Association with improper behaviour over his dismissal against City, said ahead of the visit of West Ham.

“So I know what I thought when I said it. When someone misunderstands that – or wants to misunderstand that – I cannot help that.

“I know I have to be careful and I’ve known that for years and when I don’t, I realise it from time to time.

Tensions flare at Anfield
Tensions flared at Anfield on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I just answer and say what I think. I will try to do it in the future. It is never my aim to blame anyone or whatever, but I say what I know about things or how I judge it how I see it.

“I cannot change it. Nothing that has been made of it was my intention.”

The rivalry between the two clubs has escalated over the last five years as the pair became genuine Premier League title rivals, and while the worst incident was an attack on the City team coach before a Champions League match in 2018, there has been underlying tension ever since.

However, in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp praised Guardiola, City and summer signing Erling Haaland as currently being the world’s best, which is why the Reds boss is so bewildered that he is being targeted as the ignition point for Sunday’s hostilities.

Graffiti in the concourse of the away end at Anfield references the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters
Graffiti in the concourse of the away end at Anfield references the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters (PA)

“I am not sure we have to be best friends with other clubs. I am not sure anybody wants to be best friends with us,” added the German, who apologised for allowing emotions to get the better of him when he was sent off late in the game by referee Anthony Taylor.

“It started with a question (about how to compete with City) and I answered it and all the rest was made of it.

“I know what I thought and put it in perspective and said how much I respect what they are doing and it was still not right for some.

Referee Anthony Taylor shows Klopp a red card
Referee Anthony Taylor showed Jurgen Klopp a red card (Peter Byrne/PA)

“And then if one fan throws a coin it is a massive mistake and will get punished and it looks like it (the victory) was overshadowed because it was a brilliant performance against an incredibly strong side.

“I thought the performance was outstanding and then all the talk goes about what I said and what I did and what people made of it.

“I don’t think that should be the case.”

Klopp’s FA charge followed his red card for his angry reaction towards Taylor and one of his assistants after Mohamed Salah was not awarded a foul following a challenge by Bernardo Silva.

He could face a touchline ban if found guilty but, having been given until Friday to respond, can still be in the technical area for Wednesday’s visit of the Hammers.

A statement from the FA read: “Jurgen Klopp has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the Liverpool manager’s behaviour during the 86th minute of this game was improper, and he has until Friday (October 21) to provide a response.”

