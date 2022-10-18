French cement firm Lafarge admits paying Isis millions to keep factory open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
French cement firm Lafarge admits paying Isis millions to keep factory open

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 5:48 pm
A Lafarge facility in the desert near Raqqa in Syria (John Wreford/Alamy/PA)
A Lafarge facility in the desert near Raqqa in Syria (John Wreford/Alamy/PA)

French cement company Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying millions to the so-called Islamic State (Isis) in exchange for permission to keep a factory open in Syria.

It has agreed to pay fines of roughly 91 million US dollars (£80.5 million) and forfeit an additional 687 million dollars (£608 million) for a total penalty of around 778 million dollars (£688.5 million).

Prosecutors accused the firm of turning a blind eye to the terrorist group’s conducts, making payments in 2013 and 2014 as it occupied a broad swathe of Syria and tortured and beheaded kidnapped westerners.

The company’s actions were before it merged with Swiss firm Holcim to form the world’s largest cement maker.

The payments were designed to ensure the continued operations of a roughly 680 million dollar (£600.4 million) factory prosecutors say Lafarge built in 2011 at the start of the Syrian civil war.

The money was to be used to protect employees and keep a competitive edge.

A Lafarge site in Paris in 2017
A Lafarge site in Paris in 2017 (Christophe Ena/AP)

“The defendants routed nearly six million dollars (£5.3 million) in illicit payments to two of the world’s most notorious terrorist organisations — Isis and al-Nusrah Front in Syria — at a time those groups were brutalising innocent civilians in Syria and actively plotting to harm Americans,” assistant attorney general Matthew Olsen, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said in a statement.

“There is simply no justification for a multi-national corporation authorising payments to designated terrorist organisations,” he added.

The charges were announced by federal prosecutors in New York City and by senior Justice Department (DOJ) leaders from Washington.

The DOJ described it as the first time a company has pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation.

The allegations involve conduct earlier investigated by authorities in France.

Lafarge previously acknowledged funnelling money to Syrian armed organisations in 2013 and 2014 to guarantee safe passage for employees and supply its plant.

In 2014, the company was hit with preliminary charges, including financing a terrorist enterprise and complicity in crimes against humanity.

A French court later quashed the charges involving crimes against humanity but said other charges would be considered over payments made to armed forces in Syria.

That ruling was later overturned by France’s supreme court, which ordered a retrial in September 2021.

The wrongdoing precedes Lafarge’s merger with Holcim in 2015.

In a statement, Holcim said when it learned of the allegations from the news media in 2016, it voluntarily conducted an investigation and disclosed the findings publicly.

It fired the former Lafarge executives involved in the payments.

“None of the conduct involved Holcim, which has never operated in Syria, or any Lafarge operations or employees in the United States, and it is in stark contrast with everything that Holcim stands for,” the company said.

“The DOJ noted that former Lafarge SA and LCS executives involved in the conduct concealed it from Holcim before and after Holcim acquired Lafarge SA, as well as from external auditors.”

