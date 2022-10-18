Macchio was reluctant to revive Karate Kid persona after Mr Miyagi star’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Macchio was reluctant to revive Karate Kid persona after Mr Miyagi star’s death

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 8:32 pm
Actor Ralph Macchio (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Actor Ralph Macchio (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio said he was reluctant to ever play Daniel LaRusso again after Pat Morita’s death.

The actor, whose character was mentored by Morita’s father figure Mr Miyagi in the first three Karate Kid films, has a new book out called Waxing On: The Karate Kid And Me.

It follows the success of Netflix’s Karate Kid spin-off series Cobra Kai – which went ahead without Morita, who died in 2005, but pays a number of homages to him.

He said: “It just seemed, why dance a solo without my partner? It’s like, you know Abbott without Costello… He and I had something special from the moment he started reading Mr Miyagi and I would answer back as Daniel.

“That chemistry was unique and effortless.”

Ralph Macchio
Actor Ralph Macchio poses for a portrait (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

Although Macchio, now 60, struggled to get away from LaRusso – “people think I live in Newark, New Jersey, and my mom drives a green station wagon and I have this Japanese American guy who fixes the faucet when I need him,” he writes – time helped him embrace his association with the character.

It was William Zabka, who played his Karate Kid nemesis Johnny Lawrence and co-stars in Cobra Kai, who felt there was more story to tell.

“He was always like, ‘I wonder if there’s a way to bring these two together,” Macchio said.

Macchio was surprisingly intrigued when Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Scholossberg pitched the idea of Cobra Kai, a continuation of the characters some 30 years later.

After two series on YouTube, it was picked up by Netflix where it was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series.

Series five is now streaming.

Macchio wrote: “They just saw how you could open up this world and take the black and white of Karate Kid and add all these grey shades of these characters where not everyone is good or bad all the time and your allegiance may change as you learn (character’s) back stories, and that’s really a lesson on how to do it and how to do it right.

“And then we have this great young cast as well. They’re just incredible. They’re becoming big stars.”

With his book, Macchio is forthcoming about things he would go back and do differently if he could.

When Elisabeth Shue was written out of the sequel after the first Karate Kid, he says he should have contacted her.

“I was doing a movie called Teachers at the time, and then I had Crossroads and Karate Kid II lined up, and I didn’t stop to think of what that might have felt like for her. So then years later, I look back and I think I would have probably picked up the phone at that point,” he said.

Macchio says he has always had an appreciation for the impact of Karate Kid but writing Waxing On amplified that.

He added: “It was even deeper and more poignant as I was writing.”

