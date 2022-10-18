Nottingham Forest frustrate goal-shy Brighton in stalemate on south coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Nottingham Forest frustrate goal-shy Brighton in stalemate on south coast

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 9:36 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 9:39 pm
Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, left, battles with Nottingham Forest’s Remo Freuler (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, left, battles with Nottingham Forest’s Remo Freuler (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Nottingham Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table following a battling goalless draw which extended Roberto De Zerbi’s winless start as Brighton manager.

Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in the first half on a frustrating evening for the dominant hosts at the Amex Stadium, while Pascal Gross was denied a late winner by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Struggling Forest failed to register an effort on target but moved a point and a place above East Midlands rivals Leicester after doggedly digging in to claim only a sixth point of a difficult campaign to date.

Following a thrilling 3-3 draw at Liverpool in De Zerbi’s first game in charge, the Seagulls had suffered successive defeats without finding the net.

Their Italian boss cut an increasingly frustrated figure on the touchline as a series of chances to break the mini drought came and went.

On-loan Manchester United man Henderson produced solid stops to deny Solly March and Gross, while Adam Webster blazed wastefully over, prompting groans from the home crowd.

Forest boss Steven Daniel Cooper, as he was named on the official team sheet, would no doubt have been relieved to reach the break at 0-0, particularly as his side had lost each of their five matches this term when conceding first.

Brighton’s control of the contest swiftly resumed after the restart, albeit the lack of cutting edge also continued.

Albion forward Danny Welbeck shot straight at Henderson and later headed wide, while Brennan Johnson fired a wayward effort out for a throw-in during a rare foray forward from the away side.

Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates applauds the travelling fans
Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates applauds the travelling fans (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Forest were fairly comfortable in their quest to secure a stalemate but still had to survive a scare when Henderson underlined his international credentials with an outstanding, diving stop from Gross’ goal-bound effort.

The first-class intervention led to a smattering of boos from home supporters at full-time as Brighton remain without a victory since Graham Potter’s departure to Chelsea.

Forest, meanwhile, celebrated passionately in front of their vocal away support after securing a hard-fought point ahead of testing clashes with Liverpool and leaders Arsenal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of footballer Mason Greenwood, appearing in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. All three charges relate to the same woman (PA)
Bail granted for rape attempt accused footballer Mason Greenwood
Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland claimed a thrilling victory over Scotland (David Davies/PA)
Andy Balbirnie celebrates Ireland’s ‘pretty special’ achievement at World Cup
The company behind the European Super League has appointed a new chief executive (Adam Davy/PA)
Breakaway European Super League ‘could be running by 2024’ says chief executive
Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
England bowler Reece Topley out of T20 World Cup with an ankle injury
Wout Faes has impressed for Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)
He’s shown his qualities – Brendan Rodgers talks up Wout Faes
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest claimed a goalless draw at Brighton on Tuesday evening (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Steve Cooper has full belief in Nottingham Forest as they continue to adapt
Curtis Campher led a remarkable chase as Ireland beat Scotland (Adam Davy/PA)
Curtis Campher and George Dockrell carry Ireland to World Cup win over Scotland
Jorginho has been unable to find an agreement over a new contract in his early negotiations with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Football rumours: Jorginho’s new Chelsea contract stalls after pay rise request
Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu tested positive for cocaine (Sean Dempsey/PA)
On this day in 2004: Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu admits drug offence
Stonewall hopes to highlight LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar during the World Cup (PA Archive)
Stonewall calls on players and fans to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights at World…

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

hebcelt festival
Sold-out HebCelt festival boosted local economy by over £4m
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience

Editor's Picks

Most Commented